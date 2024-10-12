‘100% trap’: Goodyear customer claims tech’s service was ‘too fast.’ Is that a red flag?

A Goodyear mechanic recently vented about a “nightmare customer” who was upset because the auto shop changed his oil “too fast”.

Jimmy (@boom_mind) typically posts car maintenance tips and shares his experience of running a mechanic shop on TikTok. But recently, he uploaded a story about a difficult customer.

In the video, the mechanic explains how a routine oil change escalated into a series of accusations from the unhappy customer.

He recounts, “Last week, we did an oil change on a customer’s car. And when I called him to let him know the car was ready, he was not happy because he thought that the service was too fast.”

The mechanic says he assured the car owner that oil changes are generally quick, but the customer still left unsatisfied. Then, they kept calling the shop with a series of series of bizarre complaints.

First, the customer claimed his car alarm was malfunctioning because of something the mechanic did during the oil change. After reviewing security footage together, which reportedly confirmed no wrongdoing, the customer left, albeit still unconvinced.

But it didn’t stop there. The mechanic continued, “Now he called again today, and he’s claiming that his car has no oil at all, that he’s bone dry. And he wants a refund.”

Jimmy also shared that the customer threatened to be the shop’s “worst nightmare” if the auto shop didn’t consent to his demands.

Jimmy’s video received 27,600 views as of publication. Viewers expressed sympathy for the mechanic and believed that he correctly completed the oil change. In the comment section, users pointed out contradictions in the customer’s story.

“How many days has it been since the oil change because if it was bone dry they engine would have all ready [seized],” one commenter wrote.

“100% setup. 100% trap,” another suggested about the customer’s actions.

Others gave the mechanic advice on how to handle the situation.

One commenter said, “Just call his bluff. You have the service recorded.”

“Go no contact and give him the contact of your lawyers,” a second advised.

How long does it take to do an oil change?

Although there is some debate on how often car owners should change their oil, it’s a routine service that can be performed by almost any mechanic. It involves draining the old engine oil, replacing it with new oil, and changing the oil filter. For most cars in good condition, a standard oil change service typically takes less than one hour.

According to AutoZone, if you go to a quick lube shop, you can expect the service to be even quicker. “If you take your vehicle to a quick lube shop and can be seen immediately, the process can take as little as 15 minutes,” the article states.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jimmy via TikTok comment and to Goodyear via online contact form.

