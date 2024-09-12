‘What if it takes me three years to drive 3k miles?’: 4 mechanics finally agree on how often you should change your oil

With advances in motor oil technology, it can be hard to know when you should change your oil. Some automakers maintain the tried and true 3,000-5,000 miles. However, newer models suggest a much higher interval. For example, the new 2024 Honda HR-V suggests oil changes around 7,500-10,000 miles.

So, when is it the right time to change your oil? Fortunately, four mechanics from Colorado-based auto shop Accurate Automotive (@accurateautoinc) chimed in on TikTok to help car owners understand that sometimes outdated rules aren’t so outdated after all.

What do the four mechanics suggest?

In a 15-second video, a person asks four mechanics, “How often should you get an oil change?” Without hesitation, two mechanics advised oil changes every 3,000-5,000 miles, and the other two simply suggested oil changes every 5,000 miles.

What do other experts suggest?

According to AAA, “it used to be normal to change the oil every 3,000 miles,” but advances in engine lubricants have changed the recommended interval to 5,000-7,500 miles. Additionally, AAA reports that cars that use full synthetic motor oil can even go as high as 15,000 miles between oil changes.

Kia, on the other hand, claims that most automakers still suggest 3,000 miles, even with advances in motor oils. “Despite today’s remarkable advances in oil chemistry and engine technology,” the company suggests replacing your oil every 3,000 miles is still the best option. It also states that relying on the traditional rule will save money on maintenance over time.

Viewers disagree

Though four mechanics suggested the old rule of 3,000-5,000 miles, multiple viewers disagreed, citing new synthetic oils and advances in engine technology as the reason why oil can be changed every 7,500-10,000 miles.

“Modern cars can make it 10,000 miles easy,” one said.

“I use synthetic in my car and I’m good for every 8k miles,” a second agreed.

“Oil changes are so f’n overblown. 10,000+ is fine,” a third added.

However, others suggested people stick to the old rule.

“Depends on driving habits. Lots of city stop and go 3000 miles. Lots of highway at a steady speed 5000 miles,” a user said.

“5000 miles. tire rotation every other oil change,” another remarked.

“Conventional 3,000.. synthetic 5,000,” a user said.

What happens if you don’t change your oil?

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change explains that “motor oil is essential for keeping your car running smoothly” because it lubricates the moving parts within the engine, reduces friction, and keeps an engine cool.

Now, if you don’t change your oil regularly, multiple issues can arise. These include corrosion, rusting, and accelerated engine wear. Not changing your oil regularly can also cause the remaining oil to turn into a sludge that “blocks vital passages in the engine, leading to decreased performance or even complete engine failure.”

Essentially, the best thing to do when it comes to getting oil changes is to do it early and regularly. Maybe your car won’t need it as often, but a couple of bucks up front could save you thousands later.

