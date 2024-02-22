‘They also ask you to round up what you’re paying’: Goodwill customer blasts manager for turning away customer who’s 70 cents short

While the popularity of thrifting has reached new heights in recent years, so too has the backlash against it. Some stores have switched from calling themselves “thrift” stores to “vintage” shopping destinations—and raised their prices in the process. Even classic chains like Goodwill have come under fire for their practices, such as reselling to-go containers from chain restaurants and attempting to flip used items for more than their original price.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that the charity operation did not behave charitably during a recent trip to their store.

In a video with over 235,000 views, TikTok user Ace (@big6oyace) recounts an experience that he says explains why he “will not shop at a goodwill ever again.”

According to Ace, he was shopping at Goodwill when he encountered someone else in line.

“[He was an] older gentleman,” Ace says. “He looked like he was either homeless or he was in need of whatever he was trying to purchase.”

Ace says that this man then approached a manager.

“He asked the manager, ‘Hey, is there any way that you can help me with the difference? I have a couple bucks. I think I’m short like 50 or 75 cents,’” the TikToker recounts. “And the manager blew him off. Basically told him, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t help you. Get out of line.’”

This interaction, he says, points out one of the main conflicts of thrift stores like Goodwill.

“[The] majority of the items that they receive are free. They get the items for free. And you’re telling me you cannot help somebody out over 75 cents, or 50 cents, or whatever it was?” he says. “You guys are a multimillion-dollar company because we the people donate stuff for free…and you’re telling me you guys are turning people that actually need it away over pennies?”

According to Forbes, Goodwill Industries had a revenue of $7.6 billion in the fiscal year ending December 2022. The organization claimed around $7 billion in expenses.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts about Goodwill.

“I throw my stuff in the trash before I give to goodwill anymore. I used to donate so much to them, but I realize that they aren’t helping the needy,” claimed a user.

“Yesss!! I agree with you!! Not to mention their prices are higher than Walmart where you can get the item NEW!” exclaimed another.

“Not only do the items get donated, they also ask you to round up what you’re paying. That small change adds up to a lot,” offered a third.

“I post my stuff on ‘free for the taking’ Facebook pages now instead of donating to Goodwill. That way someone can enjoy it if I don’t need it!” detailed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Goodwill via email and Ace via TikTok direct message.