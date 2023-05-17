‘Being told you can’t eat no more at a buffet is wild’: Golden Corral customer says workers argued about whether he could continue eating

A popular food TikToker and YouTuber said Golden Corral employees argued over whether or not he could continue eating at the buffet. Golden Corral markets itself as an “endless” buffet.

In a video, which was viewed nearly 1 million times since it was first posted on May 12, TikToker @mohmotion, who has over 365,000 followers, showed himself scarfing down several plates of food, including burgers, shrimp, pizza, and macaroni and cheese at a Golden Corral in Orlando, Florida. In the comments section, @mohmotion revealed that he was visiting Kissimmee, Florida for a qualifier’s competition for the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

@mohmotion then filmed several people, who he said are workers, talking nearby.

“They’re fighting my case right now,” he said in the video. “Essentially, they’re arguing because the lady watched me eat the whole time. She’s saying I’m allowed to eat. I don’t know why they’re trying to say I can’t eat no more.”

@mohmotion said the male employee insisted the female employee was incorrect in saying the TikToker could continue eating, despite her allegedly having a “higher role than him.” “He said ‘over a certain amount of food, he shouldn’t be allowed to eat no more,'” @mohmotion recalled the male worker allegedly saying. While the employees are filmed talking, the conversation happened off-camera.

Many viewers shared the same sentiment of “what’s the point of an all-you-can-eat buffet if there is a limit?”

“Being told you cant eat no more at a buffet is wild,” TikToker @longricecakes said.

While @mohmotion also clarified in a comment he was only at the location for one hour and 30 minutes, a TikToker who said she used to work at Golden Corral claimed that the location she worked at “never kicked anyone out,” no matter how long they stayed.

“People would come in and sit all day. Pay lunch prices and stay and sit through dinner,” @ashfrom5th claimed.

Many also pointed out that despite their negative experiences at Golden Corral, or the reputation they think it has, the food looked appetizing in @mohmotion’s video.

“You’re making Golden Corral look good they should be grateful,” one said. “They need loyal customers like you for real.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @mohmotion via TikTok comment and to Golden Corral via an online contact form.