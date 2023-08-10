‘I gasped the first time’: Girl eats at the grocery store and pays for just the wrapper. Is that legal?

While most TikTokers share grocery store hacks, one user has gone viral for saying she just eats food at the grocery store then pays for just the wrapper. Viewers wonder whether or not this is legal.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hannah (@hesky) has reached over 1.6 million views on her video.

Hannah looks directly into the camera and asks, “Am I the only one that eats my food at the grocery store and then … pay for the wrapper?”

Most viewers say they’ve done this. One person admitted, “I’ve done this once because I was thirsty & dehydrated. Normally I go to the store on a full stomach so I don’t overspend.”

Another user wrote, “As long as [it’s] not produce because those things are weighed and we cant scan it for the missing produce.”

But others find it annoying. One commenter who claims to have worked in a grocery store says, “As a cashier, this is still to this day my biggest pet peeve. Especially with produce item.”

Someone else pointed out, “Okay but I saw a lady eat a banana once and just pay for the peel … Like ma’am got rid of the whole weight,” to which the creator responded, “LMFAOOOO stop that’s so funny.”

Another adds, “My mother-in-law does this and I gasped the first time, it’s crazy people behavior tbh.”

“My anxiety could never,” another notes.

One viewer admits, “I do this and it still feels wrong even though I’m gonna pay.”

“I do that with drinks, the grocery store makes me so thirsty,” another says.

Hannah assures viewers that “if it’s food, I’ll only open it if it’s self-checkout,” so the cashier doesn’t have to touch her wrapper. “If it’s a drink, I don’t care since it’s closed lol,””” she adds.

Hannah liked one comment that says, “I used to do this and then learned it’s actually not legal lol.”

She’s added her video into a TikTok playlist called “My Red Flags.”

