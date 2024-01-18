‘The sacred relationship has been broken’: Customer says he was ‘gaslit’ by his barber after haircut incident

In a viral TikTok video, viewed by over 970,000 people, user @rudeboyfit shares an unsettling experience at a barber shop, which left him feeling gaslit and betrayed by his longtime barber. The story unfolds as he recounts how a routine haircut turned into a debacle, questioning the integrity of his barber’s skills and professionalism.

The day starts poorly for him, and things only worsen at the barber’s. His barber explains he’s sick, which presents a significant issue in and of itself; but he decides to proceed on with the haircut. With his hair full of curls, he sits down for a cut, only to quickly realize something is wrong. Within minutes, a noticeable chunk of his hair falls to the ground. The barber, seemingly oblivious to the mistake, continues cutting. When he finally sees his reflection, the uneven haircut is unmistakable: One side significantly shorter than the other.

“‘I don’t know, don’t worry, I’m going to fix it. I got you,'” he says, repeating his barber. “So he tries to keep fixing it. This side’s getting shorter, this side’s getting shorter.”

The situation escalates as the barber attempts to “fix” the haircut, only to make it worse, resulting in a mohawk. Frustrated and disappointed, @rudeboyfit requests to shave it all off. What adds insult to injury is the barber’s reaction. Instead of acknowledging the mistake, the barber blames him for coming in with “bedhead” and curly hair. Now gaslit, he’s astounded and questions, “I’m like, ‘My dude, I have nappy-ass hair. My hair is curly. What are you talking about, bro?”

According to the Newport Institute, gaslighting is when someone manipulates you into questioning your own experience, intuition, and overall reality.

The remainder of the haircut is an uncomfortable interaction, with the barber continually insisting that the mishap was his fault due to his hair’s natural state. By the end of the session, @rudeboyfit is left questioning his role in the fiasco. Despite feeling wronged, he still pays $50 for the cut, resolving never to return and seeking recommendations for a new barber in Miami.

“Y’all, I’ve had fades for years I don’t mind it; it’s the lack of professionalism for me,” he says, responding to some comments.

“Nah,” said one commenter. “There’s no excuses. Time for a new barber. The sacred relationship has been broken.” “He tried to warn you he was ‘sick,'” joked one person. “And I’m sick of him,” he replied.

Another commenter wanted to stay with the issue: “Everyone saying, but the cut looks great. Not the point. He definitely needs to be dumped. Trust your gut.”

This experience underscores the importance of communication and trust between a barber and their client. When such trust is broken, it’s often challenging to repair. In cases where the “sacred” barber-client relationship deteriorates, it might be necessary to find a new barber. The process involves acknowledging the issue, discussing concerns with the current barber, evaluating alternatives, and, if needed, making a switch.

Finding a new barber can be daunting, but ensuring satisfaction with one’s appearance is essential, and you shouldn’t have to be gaslit to achieve it. Friends’ recommendations and exploring new local options can guide this transition. Before committing, it’s advisable to try out the new barber, ensuring their services align with personal preferences and expectations.

The ordeal faced by @rudeboyfit is relatable, highlighting the delicate dynamics of barber-client relationships. It serves as a reminder that when one’s personal grooming is at stake, finding the right professional who listens and respects their clients’ wishes is paramount.