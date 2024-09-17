‘It’ll stop the pump’: Mechanic warns why you should never fill up gas to past the first click after Cadillac comes in

A mechanic shows internet users an example to demonstrate why they should never fill their vehicle’s gas tank past the first click. He issued this PSA after a Cadillac came in with fueling issues.

TikTok user Tamayo_Tech (@tamayo_tech) posted a video detailing the scenario on Friday. “All right, guys, I got this Cadillac here,” he says to start the video. “Customer states that when he tries to fuel it up, it’ll stop the pump from pumping, indicating that there’s pressure building up and making the pump stop pumping. So, let me show you what I found.”

This is the reason, Tamayo_Tech says, you shouldn’t overfill your gas tank. “The problem was caused because when you fill up your tank, and it clicks, meaning it’s full, and people go in and hit the trigger again, it overfills, and it can get into your charcoal canister.”

What happens when you overfill your vehicle’s gas tank?

Tamayo_Tech is holding the Cadillac’s purge valve in his hands. He then taps it on a piece of paper and tiny little pellets start falling out. “Look at all this,” he says. “This is not good, guys. It’s a very expensive repair because you would have to clear out all the lines, replace the canister, and all the things that were damaged by that.”

He concludes, “But, yeah, don’t overfill your car.”

The video has amassed more than 30,000 views as of this writing. In the comments section, viewers agreed that you should never overfill your gas tank. Others said they tempt fate (and perhaps a breakdown) by filling to the maximum capacity possible every time they stop at the gas station.

One viewer simply said, “Spot on, brother.”

A second viewer joked, “Well, I don’t have that problem, because mine is never on full with California gas prices.”

A third viewer said, “I always have put at least a dollar and a half to $2 more with no problems.” Tamayo_Tech replied, “Your day is coming.”

Is overfilling really that bad?

In short, the answer is yes. According to Toyota of Plano, this practice could not only put your vehicle performance at risk, but it also puts the environment and even your physical safety at risk. Overfilling your tank can lead to gasoline spillage that pollutes the environment, and it can also potentially cause a fire or explosion. Additionally, “When the fuel level is too high, it can interfere with the vehicle’s fuel injection system, leading to decreased power and acceleration. This can cause the vehicle to run inefficiently, leading to a decrease in fuel economy.”

