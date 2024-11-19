‘It is the worst decision I have ever made’: Woman warns never get your gallbladder removed. Here’s why she’s so adamant about it

Removing an organ is a serious medical procedure, but while this can be lifesaving for some, others might consider it a source of regret. This is what happened to TikToker @kkjonessss, who went viral after encouraging viewers to heed her warning: Don’t get your gallbladder removed.

Why is she issuing this PSA?

“Do not get your gallbladder removed. I repeat, do not get your gallbladder removed,” she began. “It is the worst decision I have ever made in my entire life. I regret it so much.”

She then went on to tell her story. Back in 2018, when she was one month postpartum, she started experiencing pain. She described the pain as “absolute agony” and ended up going to the ER for what she now realized were gallstone attacks.

During the ER visit, a doctor diagnosed her with gallstones and suggested the removal of the gallbladder. “I was like, ‘Literally say no more, like, get rid of the [expletive] thing. I don’t want it like, I’m in so much pain,’” she recounted. “And so that was my first mistake.”

Despite the surgery being a small incision, the TikToker described it as “super painful,” but her doctor said that the pain would subside.

“Here we are, six years later, and basically, my body just doesn’t work the same,” she said. “I can’t process fats at all.”

Did she find a workaround?

This inspired the creator to research her condition online, wherein she discovered enzymes and ox bile supplements. “So, I have to take one of those, maybe two, every single day for the rest of my life, or I’m in pain,” she said. “And so that’s really annoying.”

She then shared how, online, she found a supplement that breaks down gallstones. “So, yeah, I really regret not looking into all this myself, and you know, just trusting everything that the doctors had to say. I am not that way anymore,” she concluded. “I take everything with a grain of salt, and I do my own research. But yeah, hopefully this helps somebody.”

The video has amassed 515,000 views. The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Does the science add up?

According to the University of Colorado School of Medicine, the gallbladder is one of two organs that can be removed without impacting bodily functions. Once the gallbladder is removed, bile (which is produced by the liver) will flow directly into the small intestine. This allows for the continual digestion of fats.

However, as Healthline points out, large amounts of high-fat, greasy, and high-fiber food become more difficult to digest. Meanwhile, Nutri Advanced claims that ox bile can help with the digestion of fat. Similarly, Genetic Nutrition lists a number of enzymes that can aid digestion, including lipase, amylase, protease, pancreatin, and betaine hydrochloride.

However, when it comes to the use of gallbladder stone dissolvers, experts advise against it, with Royal Free London Private Patients saying in a blog post that these oral dissolvers “simply do not work.”

In the comments section, other viewers shared their own stories.

“Wish I never had mine removed,” one said.

“I had my first gallbladder attack 14 years ago and was told I need to remove it. I never did,” a second wrote. “I still have mine and had not had an attack for 10 years.”

Meanwhile, a third dubbed it their “Worst decision ever.”

“I never had an attack but I had gallstones,” they explained. “Dr recommended removal. I stupidly did it. Pain everyday for the last 2yrs. I was so much better off before.”

Other commenters disagreed with the TikToker’s conclusion.

“Sometimes you have no choice,” one wrote. “Gallbladder attacks are worse than labor.”

“I had mine removed and [it was the] best decision ever,” another added. “The pain from the attacks were worse than labour pain and lasted all night long. I could never have continued with such a sick gall bladder. It’s fine now.”

“I have never been in so much constant pain in my life, throwing up from the pain, no relief,” a third shared. “Multiple gallstones and it was blocking so I didn’t have a choice. Had pain for a week after surgery but then I have been fine since. No regrets. Sorry that’s not the case for others.”

