‘I’m angry’: Woman says she has to get a second job on weekends because she can’t pay bills with 40-hour-a-week full-time job

A woman says she had to get a second job because despite working a full-time, 40-hour-a-week position, she can’t pay all her bills.

Amun Amatul (@aimun.like.praying) took to TikTok to let viewers know about her current predicament.

In the 29-second video, the TikToker says, “I just want everyone to know that I had to apply to a second serving job to work on the weekends because my full-time job that I work from Monday to Friday, 40 hours a week, does not pay the bills enough.”

Amatul says that to make ends meet, she had to get a second job as a server. She continues, “I’m so upset because I thought the whole point of working the one full-time, nine-to-five, 40 hours a week was supposed to fulfill myself enough to where I can pay bills and live comfortably. And now I can’t do that anymore. And I’m confused.”

Amatul’s video received over 764,000 views as of Monday, and many viewers expressed similar frustrations in the comments.

“It shouldn’t be this way,” read a comment with over 10,000 likes.

Several people appeared to be in the same boat as Amatul, who mentions in the comments that her full-time position is as a marketing manager, although she does not specify where.

“I work 40 hours at my corporate job and 40 hours driving Lyft. I’m exhausted,” said one person, while another wrote, “I’m doing the same thing. I’m a teacher , and I cut hair after school and on weekends. Typically work 15-25 hours at the salon every week on top of my 40 at school. Being a single adult is hard.”

Amatul’s post reflects a growing reality for many Americans. Even though almost two out of three workers recently received a pay increase, according to Bankrate, people say that their job salaries haven’t kept pace with increases in bills and other household expenses because of inflation.

As one commenter pointed out, “Working on the weekends was just extra money for us to spend on shopping now it’s to make ends meet.”

“Why can’t the older generations AND the GOVERNMENT understand this???? It’s not okay ! We are struggling,” said another. Amatul responded, “RIGHT! They just want us to suck it up and not complain! We can’t live!!”

“Price ceilings need to be implemented!!!! Why is rent for a 1bd apt 1400????” lamented another user, calling out the rising cost of housing.

“Anyone else ready to give up??” asked someone else.

Update 7:46pm CT, Feb. 5, 2024:

In a statement to the Daily Dot, Amatul says she has been at her for two years.

“I have received one pay raise, I think it was $5/hour more,” she says. “When I first started it was cheaper to live. My bills were covered and I was able to put away in savings.”