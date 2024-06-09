‘Are ppl not afraid of the no-fly list?’: Frontier passenger tries using ‘pillowcase hack’ before boarding. It backfires

Social media is full of seemingly clever travel hacks for everything from getting cheaper tickets and avoiding the dreaded middle seat to getting more stuff on the plane when you’re supposed to be traveling light.

But it doesn’t usually show when hacks go terribly wrong.

One trick seen all over TikTok is the travel pillow hack. Usually, travelers will debone (aka remove the stuffing from) a pillow and restuff it with soft items, like clothing and underwear.

Now, their pillow doubles as a place to rest their head and an extra storage item. This trick is especially handy for people whose plane ticket only allows them a carry-on or checked bag. (One person even used their empty Auntie Anne’s pretzel bag to store her extra belongings before a flight.)

But some people take things a bit too far, as is the case with this now-viral passenger.

A hack turns into a ‘fail’

In a viral TikTok, nearly a million people witnessed a man get in serious trouble for taking this hack to an exaggerated level.

“Stop letting these sites, social media, give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not gonna work,” Natasha (@natashaorganic) said in the video.

A man flying with Frontier Airlines (one of those budget airlines that you have to pay extra for a carry-on bag) tried being slick and seemingly brought a whole pillow on the plane that was stuffed with clothes and other items which he insisted was “simply just a pillowcase.”

The Frontier employees clocked exactly what he was trying to do (bring on more items than he was allowed) and purportedly gave him a chance to pay for his pseudo-carry-on so he could still board the plane.

Most people in this situation would take the L and pay the $54 to $99 fee (with Frontier how much you pay can vary based on when you pay, the earlier the cheaper).

Instead, Natasha said this man didn’t pay right away and waited until the plane finished boarding and closed doors to finally pay.

Well, at that point, it’s too late. Once plane doors are closed, it’s highly unlikely you’re getting on that flight.

“We gave you your chance, and you didn’t pay for it,” Natasha recalled the workers telling him.

In the video, the man is seen trying to force his way in while arguing with several airport workers.

Natasha said the situation escalated and the cops were called on him, who escorted him out.

Plenty of people in the comments section brought up the idea that they wouldn’t want to mess around like this man at an airport.

“The airport is the one place I’m making sure I’m a model citizen. Are ppl not afraid of felonies and the no fly list?” a top comment read.

“No fly list for a bag charge smh smh,” a person pointed out.

“I come to the airport ACTING CORRECT One place you will not find me is the no fly list,” another added.

Can you get on the no-fly list?

Getting on the federal no-fly list is not quite that simple. This list, managed by the FBI, prohibits a person from boarding an aircraft “flying within, to, from, and over the United States,” according to the TSA website. But as of right now, that list is only made up of people involved in or suspected of involvement in terrorism or related activities.

But TSA is currently trying to change that and has brought the legal issue before Congress to make it so unruly passengers “convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members” can be on that list too, AP News reported.

“Strong penalties are needed to curb violent and unacceptable behavior. Bad behavior should not fly,” Cher Taylor, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant, said.

But opponents to this proposal say the FBI no-fly list is notoriously shrouded in secrecy and unfairly targets people of color. Adding more people to this list would only exacerbate the issue.

