‘Why you think I’m flying Frontier in the first place!!??’: Traveler puts extra belongings in an Auntie Anne’s pretzel bag

A five-second TikTok video featuring a flyer smuggling travel gear into an Auntie Anne’s pretzel bag told a lot of viewers all they needed to know about flying on Frontier Airlines.

The video comes from TikToker Rinny (@rinny4thewinny), and is a follow-up to their initial video commenting on Frontier’s bag policy. While their first video got a little more than 8,000 views in four days, the sequel got more than 126,000 views in just a single day.

In the clip, Rinny holds an Auntie Anne’s bag while sitting in an airplane, before opening it to reveal what looks like a travel bag for toiletries.

The on-screen text reads, “Will she make it on a Frontier flight without paying an extra $100?”

Rinny added in the caption accompanying the video, “Please, @Frontier Airlines just let me live. I stg. Why you think I’m flying Frontier in the first place!!??”

Several viewers took to the comments section to applaud her initiative.

“Crying,” one user observed. “This is so smart.”

“She cracked the code!” another exulted.

“Lol, I always go buy drinks and chips in the Hudson store so I can put my crossbody in the blue bag,” said another, suggesting a similar strategy.

One swore by another bag fee bypass. “Empty neck pillow cover, fill it with clothes. It works every time,” they shared.

The video also prompted commenters to share their own tales about flying Frontier.

“They fined me last time for a backpack that didn’t slide into the slot easily enough,” one recalled. “I hate them so much; they must get commission to charge people.”

While bag prices vary for Frontier customers (the airline requires people to enter flight info into a “bag price checker” on an FAQ website page to calculate them), it is possible to incur a $99 carry-on bag charge for a bag brought to the airport gate for check-in compared to a cheaper $58 claimed at the time of flight booking.

While some were thrilled to see a cost-saving hack in action, at least one was concerned that Frontier would get wise to it.

“Now they’re going to start checking all bags,” one scolded. “Why must you guys put EVERYTHING on social media?”

Another said, “Everything doesn’t have to be posted.”

And one wished for retributive karma, saying, “I hope they charge you just for posting this.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rinny via TikTok comment and to Frontier via email.