‘Paying $18 for free food’: Uber Eats customer orders 100 Mild sauce packets from Taco Bell, pays $18 in delivery fees

One reason customers love Taco Bell are the chain’s sauce packets. While some restaurants have begun charging for supplementary sauces, Taco Bell is liberal with their sauce distribution, often throwing several packets into orders without the customer even asking.

In fact, on Uber Eats, Taco Bell sauces can occasionally be added to an order free of charge. This got TikTok user @rickastleyssecretbrother thinking: what if a customer places an order of solely sauce packets?

And that’s exactly what the TikToker did.

In a video with over 325,000 views, the TikToker ordered 100 packets of mild sauce from Taco Bell via Uber Eats.

The total cost of the order was $18.76, with 8 of those dollars going toward a tip.

When the order actually arrived, it came in a KFC bag. It also contained 109 sauce packets.

“I don’t know why, but I’m glad they gave me more,” the TikToker says. In the caption, the TikToker added, “Idk what to do with them.”

In the comments section, some users mocked the TikToker for paying almost $20 for a free item.

“Paying $18 for free food,” laughed one user.

“$18 for that?” questioned another. “You can buy the mild sauce in a bottle for like $4.”

“Annnd this is why more and more places are starting to charge extra for it,” shared a third.

Others said they were surprised by the TikToker’s ability to acquire such a high number of sauces, as their previous attempts had been rejected by either the restaurant or workers for the delivery app.

“Last time I did this, no one would actually deliver my order,” recalled a user.

“I put 100 in there once and they gave me none,” claimed another.

“They never give me my sauce through door dash, regardless how many i order,” alleged a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to @rickastleyssecretbrother via TikTok comment, as well as to Uber Eats and Taco Bell via email.