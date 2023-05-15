‘u are going to be so disappointed’: Woman catches flight to eat McDonald’s Snack Wrap

The McDonald’s Snack Wrap—a chicken strip wrap that was discontinued in the U.S. in 2016—still has a dedicated fanbase seven years after it was taken off menus.

Imitation items have been released by competitors, including Wendy’s, and devout fans of the wrap have even tried to inspire the company to bring it back by ordering it multiple days in a row.

In a video that has drawn over 800,000 views on TikTok, user Jaz (@justjazzzyidk) documents the process of flying herself over the U.S.-Canada border to get her hands on the coveted chicken wrap.

“When I made a TikTok about missing snack wraps and someone said they had them in Canada so I bought a ticket and went to the airport within 20 minutes,” a text overlay on the video reads.

In follow-up videos, Jaz shows herself with a McDonald’s bag in a hotel room or Airbnb, ready to see if the Canadian version of the snack wrap lives up to her memory of the American version.

“Everyone’s in my comments saying they suck here,” she says in the video. “No one told me that before I booked my flight, so I guess we’re going to find out together if they suck. If they do, we’re just going to like, say we had a great experience. I’ve never been to Canada before, I’m having a good time here, so it’s not a big deal.”

Upon unwrapping, Jaz remarks that the ingredients were different than what she expected, but that she still preferred the crispy chicken sandwich over all of the Canadian snack wraps she tried.

“Granted, I could have done my research before I came here, but I was like oh it’s an interesting thing to do on Sunday and I had nothing else to do so here we are,” she says.

Several commenters tried to warn her about the wraps on her original video, with some suggesting that she try locations in Chicago, Illinois, and Long Island, New York that still carry the item.

“Bestie as a canadian u are going to be so disappointed,” one commenter wrote.

“Be warned, they are not the same as they used to be in Canada!” another claimed.

“We have them but they changed the cheese and chicken ): no good anymore,” a third commented.