‘Don’t give up, we believe in you’: Man goes to McDonald’s drive-thru 14 days in a row, demanding a Snack Wrap

The Snack Wrap is perhaps the most lamented McDonald’s menu item, and many fans have demanded that the fast-food chain bring it back. One man on TikTok has been documenting his continued attempts to demand the return of the Snack Wrap.

The TikToker, Donoven Rice (@donovenrice53), has been ordering a Snack Wrap at a McDonald’s drive-thru for 14 days in a row. He calls himself the “SnackWrap Representative,” and he says his plan is to keep ordering the item until McDonald’s puts it back on the menu.

As he continues ordering the discontinued menu item each day, Rice’s attempts have become more creative. In his latest attempt, he pretends he came back from a coma.

“This is my first time going through a drive thru in a while,” Rice says in the video. “I’ve actually been sleeping off in a coma for three years, and you know the only thing that really got me through was knowing that I could come here and get me a honey mustard Snack Wrap. So with that being said, I would like to order one honey mustard Snack Wrap.”

The McDonald’s worker pauses before apologetically replying, “Oh my goodness. I’m so sorry, but we do not sell those anymore.”

“You don’t sell Snack Wraps anymore?” the TikToker asks. When the worker confirms “no,” Rice pretends to sob as he drives away.

Viewers applauded Rice for his continued work in trying to bring the Snack Wrap back to McDonalds. The TikToker has amassed 17,700 followers on the platform.

“It was worth a shot soldier, keep pushing … someone will make it,” one viewer commented on the video.

“congrats on 2 weeks. doing the lords work,” another viewer commented.

A third viewer wrote, “Don’t give up, we believe in you.”

Other viewers suggested new ways the TikToker could try to manipulate McDonald’s workers into making him a Snack Wrap.

“Tell em’ it’s for your kid. There’s NO way they say no,” one user said.

“Ay try the it’s my last day to live and my one wish is having a snack wrap,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @donovenrice53 via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via press email.

