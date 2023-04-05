‘I was so excited to try it! I was hoping it would be like the discontinued McDons snack wrap’: Customer receives empty wrap from Wendy’s

Earlier in the year, fast-food chain Wendy’s made the news after announcing it would be introducing a new item to its menu: a grilled chicken ranch wrap.

Once a favorite of McDonald’s customers, fast-food fans were excited to try the new wrap, with many ordering the wrap as soon as it became available.

However, the restaurant still appears to be figuring out the rollout of the new item, as TikTok user Brit (@bertnay26) recently discovered.

In a video with over 194,000 views, Brit shows her “wrap”—which is nothing more than a tortilla.

“I just pulled my wrap out from Wendy’s, and I was like, ‘Wow, this feels really light. I wonder if they forgot something,’” Brit says. She then unfurls the tortilla to reveal that it is empty. “Yep, they forgot everything.”

@bertnay26 I feel like this craziness only happens to me… ♬ original sound – Brit

“I literally just have a tortilla,” she concludes.

According to commenters, issues with the new item aren’t exactly uncommon.

“I wasn’t the only one lmaoo,” wrote a user. “I was like this wrap ain’t wrapping when i pulled out the foil.”

“Omg when i got it they only gave me chicken and cheese, no lettuce or sauce,” added another.

“Not as bad as yours but yup! i had a little cheese, and a little chicken in mine,” alleged a third. “they didnt fill it at all and forgot the lettuce, and $7!!!”

“Mine had no lettuce, only a dab of sauce, and was the loosest folded wrap I’ve ever had in my life,” stated an additional TikToker. “And I was so excited to try it! I was hoping it would be like the discontinued McDons snack wrap.”

Many internet users have gone viral with complaints against the restaurant chain in recent months. Users note rising prices, supply issues, and inadequate quality control among their many concerns.

Back on Brit’s video, some simply joked about the situation.

“Hope you’re hungry… for nothing,” said a commenter.

“I was thinking oh wendys has wraps now ? but no apparently not,” shared a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s via email and Brit via TikTok comment.