‘Can they do that?’: Man makes viral video about his job, doesn’t mention where he works. Then he gets called into the boss’ office

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming he got fired for making a rap song about his unnamed fast food job. But, some questions remain.

In the clip, which appears to be covertly filmed by Ashtin Larold (@ashtinlaroldtiktok), his employer seems to reprimand him for his negative tone about his videos promoting the song, which is entitled, “Put the Fries In the Bag.”

The manager says: “You’re an employee and you’re talking poorly on the company, regardless if it’s your personal time or company time, it’s still inappropriate.”

While Larold responded that he never identified the company, the employer added: “I mean, it was, it was bad. I mean, let’s be real, it was bad. And I think that you can be man enough to own the fact that it was bad and distasteful.”

The manager continues: “It’s just unfortunate, man. And I know it’s Christmas Eve, and I put on this absolutely beautiful Christmas sweater, and you [expletive] all over us. And I just, I don’t know, man, I just don’t know what else to say, other than the fact that we’re going to have to let you go. You know, best of luck with the TikTok thing. I hope it all works out for you.”

The video has 376,900 views. In the comments, users appeared empathetic to Larold’s predicament. “Depending on what state you are in, like Indiana, they don’t have to give a reason. They can just walk up and say you are terminated and that’s it,” one commenter explained. “I would spread the company name out, and the boss’s name.”

Another said: “I’ve seen you post to haters and you’re a class act and your rhyme schemes show how smart you are. Far better jobs out there for you while you grind.”

While a third echoed: “I never seen one of your vids before today… after this went to your page and found Paycheck. I love your flow! I just downloaded your playlist from Spotify.”

Larold didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Is everything as it seems?

I’d like to offer a conspiracy theory. What if this video was staged in order to act as promo for Larold’s latest song? In the video where the Soundcloud and Spotify musician is seemingly fired, the manager says that it is Christmas Eve. However, Larold first mentions being fired in a video posted five days earlier, on Dec. 19.

Based on the original video, this doesn’t make sense, as the manager reiterates in the tape that it’s Christmas Eve. The manager also mentions wearing a “beautiful Christmas sweater,” which, while humorous, feels a bit misplaced for a genuine firing.

So, it’s more likely than not that this viral video is a skit to promote Larold’s song. But when all is said and done, the song goes undeniably hard.

