‘It’s not for nothing’: Woman exposes the real reason your kitchen faucet has an extra button

If your kitchen faucet dispenses water in a bubble-like shape, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. A TikToker has recently shared how the extra button on your kitchen faucet that enables the function comes in handy for common messes.

What happened?

After taking to Instagram to ask their followers about a strange setting on their faucet, Lehandra Staude (@lehandrabreanne) finally got an answer. Eager to spread the knowledge, they decided to share their new discovery on TikTok.

“So, I have this button on my sink, and I’ve always been really confused as to what it is,” Staude begins. They then show viewers how the button makes water spew out in a bubble-like shape with a thin, powerful stream of water inside the bubble. Staude mentions that many of their Instagram followers thought the faucet was broken, but one savvy follower knew the answer.

What’s the button for?

According to Staude, the faucet setting is great for getting peanut butter or other sticky substances off your dishes. She demonstrates how the regular faucet setting does not rinse peanut butter off a knife while the stream in the bubble setting acts as a “little power washer. … and the [bubble] prevents [the water] from splashing back at me.”

“If you guys have this button on your sink, it’s not for nothing, OK? It’s not for nothing,” Staude says.

The setting is actually called Shield Spray Technology, and it seems to be pioneered by Delta, a faucet company. According to Delta’s site, the setting is a “concentrated jet within a protective sphere of water [that] powers away stubborn messes with an average of 90% less splatter than a standard spray.”

Staude’s video has almost 1,000 comments and 3.9 million views.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are impressed and grateful to Staude for helping solve the faucet mystery.

“Thanks for showing me how to use my faucet,” mentions one comment with a heart hands emoji.

“I have never [seen] that before. That is so cool!” shares another.

“I have the same one and thought the faucet was broken!” states a different comment with a crying laughing emoji.

“Delta kitchen faucets with the ShieldSpray option … as a plumber, these are my fav,” says another.

It seems customers are enjoying this new option for making dishwashing a bit easier.

