‘Don’t f*cking come to America’: Former server criticizes European customers who don’t tip in the U.S.

TikTok has become a platform not just for dance challenges and lip-syncing, but also for heated debates on cultural norms. One such debate recently erupted when TikToker Dennise (@dennisethemenace) responded to a video about American tipping culture from Yasminnn, another TikTok user.

Dennise explains that Yasminnn “turned her stitches off,” preventing her from directly linking to Yasminnn’s video commenting on an X post calling out European customers for not tipping on a $288 tab. Dennise instead uses TikTok’s green screen function to project herself in front of a screenshot of the other woman’s video. Her clapback video garnered 736,000 views.

In it, Dennise directly addresses the camera, expressing her frustration with Europeans who complain about the American tipping system. She points out the irony of Europeans expecting tourists to respect their customs yet refusing to adapt when visiting the United States.

“For the longest time, Europeans have been preaching, ‘When you come to Europe, you have to abide by our social norms and our this and our that,'” she says. “But when you come to America, you’re crying and whining about a $52 tip?”

Dennise argues that if someone has enough money to spend over $200 at a restaurant, they have enough to leave a $52 tip. She also addresses Yasminnn’s alleged comment that servers just take orders, bring food, and do a “simple a** job.”

@dennisethemenace It wont let me tag her but im tired of the european pick mes speaking on things they have no real knowledge about. Americans live rent free in their head. ♬ original sound – Duh Niece (she/her)

“More times than not, servers are doing way more than just taking your order and bringing your food to you,” Dennise says. She explains that servers are often tasked with preparing items like salads that accompany customers’ meals. She also says that servers have to “tip out” everyone in the restaurant, including cooks, bartenders, bussers, and hosts. “If you tipped this person $20, they would probably be getting maybe five of that 20,” she says.

Dennise’s passionate defense of American servers and the tipping culture stems from her experience working in a sushi restaurant. She recalls the reluctance of her co-workers to attend to European customers, anticipating both a lack of tips and rude behavior.

“This makes me so mad because being a server, it f*cking sucks,” she says. “I worked in a fancy sushi restaurant and, I’m not even joking, the servers never wanted to serve any of the Europeans because one: they knew they wouldn’t tip, and two: they were genuinely super rude.”

The comments section of the video was ablaze with opinions. Some users sided with the diner, arguing against the obligation to tip, especially at high percentages.

“Not my fault ur country min wage is low, so why am I being punished,” one user wrote.

Others empathized with servers, emphasizing the challenges of the job.

“I was a server for 3 weeks and it was the hardest job I’ve ever had,” another viewer shared. “And I did construction work for 2 years.”

The debate highlights the stark differences between the tipping systems in the U.S. and Europe. In many European countries, service charges are included in the bill, and tipping is not obligatory. In contrast, the U.S. relies heavily on tipping to supplement the often low wages of service workers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dennise for comment via Instagram direct message.