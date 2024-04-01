‘Not him biting the hand that feeds him’: Restaurant worker says customer couldn’t pay for meal, gave her attitude when she took too long to comp it

A popular restaurant manager on TikTok told the story of an entitled customer who was $3 short on his pickup order, reminding viewers that a little kindness can go a long way.

TikTok user Kellie (@ambryrae) sat in her car, recounting her experience with the customer. “One time, this guy placed an order for pick up, came to get his food, but realized that he left his wallet at home, and he didn’t have enough cash on him,” she started in a video with over 405,000 views.

Kellie said the man was a regular and promised the cashier he would pay for the remainder of his bill the next time he was in the restaurant. Unsure if she could oblige his request, the cashier called over Kellie, the manager. Kellie said that when she arrived to the register, the customer “seemed a little bit irritated.”

“Initially, I do give him a little bit of a side eye because every single shift, somebody is trying to scam me out of some food,” Kellie said. “But, at the end of the day, all I gotta do is discount $3.”

“Big picture: He’s going to be a guest forever because the last time he came, we did him a favor,” Kellie said, coming to the conclusion losing out on the $3 was worth it in the long-run.

“‘Don’t worry about. It’s $3. I got you. Just make sure you do something nice for somebody else today,'” Kellie recalled saying to the man.

But when she went to give the customer the discount, he said something unexpected. “’That took y’all way too long,’” she recalled him saying.

Kellie said she was taken aback, and he reiterated the same statement. “’Well, I’m just saying, we could have been wrapped this up. That took way too long,’” she recalled.

Kellie said she didn’t tolerate this complaint, and she revoked the discount. “‘Well, now I’mma give you a quick no. The total is $14.31,’” she told him, telling him the original total.

This left the customer surprised, according to Kellie. He then allegedly said, “‘You acting like it’s coming out of your pocket.'”

“No, it’s not coming out of my pocket, and it needs to come out of yours. $14.31,” she said she repeated.

The man, she said, left the restaurant angry.

In the comments section, viewers cracked jokes about the customer “blocking his own blessing.”

“Not him biting the hand that feeds him,” one said.

“Talked himself right up out of a favor,” another wrote.

“All he had tuh do was say thank you, and he woulda been knee deep in alfredo…” Kellie agreed.

Kellie has gained a massive following—164,000, to be exact—by sharing her chronicles of working in the food service industry. Many of her TikToks, such as this one, go viral. Kellie, who has experience as an Olive Garden manager, shared of the time a customer didn’t want to pay extra for a club soda, arguing it was “just water.” Customers who order steak are also prone to complaining, according to Kellie. As a matter of fact, most of Kellie’s most-viral videos have to do with customers who have nothing but audacity.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kellie via TikTok comment and direct message.

