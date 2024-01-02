‘They never told me that’: Company has policy against employees parking up front. Now the boss is looking for the culprit

In a humorously self-deprecating TikTok video, user Bella (@bellaljun) shares a cringe-worthy yet relatable parking fail in what she dubs “how socially awkward can I get at work?” Throughout the 2:09-minute clip, Bella recounts her inner turmoil and awkward interaction with a higher-up over a simple parking misunderstanding at her workplace, providing viewers with second-hand embarrassment and laughter.

The scenario unfolds as Bella explains that she arrived at work unusually early, at 4:00am, parking directly in front of her workplace due to the empty lot and her rush to clock in. Unaware that this was against company policy, as “They never told me that in training,” she goes about her day. Hours later, her boss has questions about a car parked out front. When he explicitly points out her vehicle, remarking, “that car has been here for days,” Bella finds herself floundering in a nervous attempt to deflect without outright lying, suggesting, “Maybe they got here really early. It was really cold, and like, they didn’t have a lot of time to clock in, and they didn’t wanna walk really more.”

Her attempts to casually brush off the situation only dig her deeper into the awkward exchange as she tries to defend the unknown car owner—herself—in indirect ways. At one point, she even tries to agree with her superior’s negative comment about the car, “Yeah, I know it sucks,” while inwardly cringing at the unfolding conversation.

The video culminates with Bella’s surreptitious exit strategy, involving changing her appearance and waiting an additional 30 minutes after her shift to avoid further confrontation or recognition. She humorously imagines her boss’ reaction upon realizing the truth, “he’s gotta run to the window and be like, ‘that cheeky, that cheeky motherf*cker.'”

“There is only one plan of strategy when you’re in this deep: admit nothing, deny everything, make counter-accusations,” joked one commenter. “I need an update 😂,” asked another person, to which Bella answered, “I’m too scared to ever bring my car around again LMFAO.”

One person mentioned they had a similar situation, saying, “There was a rule at my old job that employees had to park in the back. I was always the only one in the back.” But Bella replied, “noooo :((( my work is in like a shopping centre type situation with like 6 parking lots so i thought i was safe but oopsie daisy.”

While specific in its details, Bella’s parking fail story resonates with a broad audience who have found themselves in similarly uncomfortable work-related scenarios where a slight misunderstanding leads to an overly complicated situation. Her candid and comedic retelling highlights the often underappreciated nuance of navigating workplace dynamics, especially as a younger or less-experienced employee. The video serves as a lighthearted reminder of the everyday social follies one can encounter, all while trying to maintain professional decorum.

@bellaljun trading my car in for a scooter asap bc i cannot ever be seen in this car again

