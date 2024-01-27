‘I been clearing Red Barons solo since I was a child’: Viewers divided as couple wonders whether to split frozen pizza for dinner

Technically, there are serving sizes listed on every frozen pizza. But if you know, you know—sometimes the answer to, “How many slices of Red Baron do you want?” is “Yes.”

TikTok creator Eileen Hanley (@glitterwrists) recently posted a funny video that’s made a bunch of frozen pizza consumers feel seen as they wipe the sauce from their fingers and see from the empty pan that they’ve embraced their inner Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

The viral video has almost 610,000 views and 75,000 likes.

“My girlfriend said we should get a frozen pizza for dinner and that she’ll just eat whatever’s leftover for lunch tomorrow,” Hanley tells the camera in the video.

She then makes a confused face.

“I said baby, you don’t think we’re going to finish one frozen pizza between us? I could eat that whole frozen pizza by myself,” she says.

The comments section turned into a Greek chorus, or perhaps more like a pizza party.

“A frozen pizza is a single serving. Not as filling as a takeout pizza,” one commenter wrote. Hanley replied, “No literally.”

Another commenter wrote, “FACTS. Frozen Pizza = Personal Pizza,” to which someone replied, “especially if it’s a digiorno pizza.”

“Like, sometimes I’ll only eat 6/8 slices and take the last 2 for lunch, but splitting a frozen pizza is wild,” a viewer chimed in.

“The right amount of frozen pizza is 3 for every 2 people,” one person offered.

Another viewer wrote, “i been clearing red barons solo since I was a child.”

“it’s so weird like i could have an entire half of frozen pizza or even the whole thing if i wanna get full but not a real pizza from the hut or something i’ll get full after 3 slices,” a comment read.

“Everyone knows if youre a couple sharing a frozen pizza, you just cut it into two equal slices that barely fit on a plate,” another commenter added.

“These comments made me feel so much better about always eating at least half the pizza myself,” one viewer summed it up.

In an email interview with the Daily Dot, Hanley said, “I’m very surprised that this blew up seeing as it’s not really an original idea and I recorded it when I was really high in my bed texting my girlfriend. I have gotten to the point where I try to share every thought I have that’s remotely funny as a video on TikTok because you can’t really ever tell what’s going to blow up—case in point, I’m surprised that this has gotten so much attention.”

The Daily Dot thought we’d check out the nutrition labels on two comparable pizzas—one frozen, one delivery—to see if there are any clues as to why eating a whole frozen pizza just feels so, well, possible.

One DiGiorno Rising Crust Pizza Pepperoni Original contains about six servings, according to the pizza brand’s website, and each serving slice contains 300 calories. That’s 1,800 calories in the whole pie. Meanwhile, a medium, hand-tossed Domino’s pepperoni pizza has eight servings, at 210 calories per slice. Eight slices will run you up 1,680 calories.

So, it’s not necessarily that a frozen pizza is lower in calories. According to Massachusetts-based clinic Behavioral Nutrition, protein, fat, carbohydrates, and fiber can contribute to satiety, or the feeling of fullness.

A little more math, then. The whole DiGiorno pizza contains 66 grams of fat, 222 grams of carbohydrates, 90 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fiber. The Domino’s pie contains 68 grams of fat, 192 grams of carbs, 64 grams of protein, and 8 grams of fiber. If you’re looking at the nutrition label, once again, the delivery and frozen pizzas are on fairly even ground.

Maybe the comfort of a frozen pizza just makes all things possible.

By the way, Hanley (who’s also an actor, singer, and writer) told the Dot that she actually was not able to finish her half of the pizza, “and we are in fact going to eat the rest for lunch today.”