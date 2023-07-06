‘WHY DO I ALWAYS GET ORANGE?!?!?! I THOUGHT IT WAS JUST A COINCIDENCE’: Customer says Dutch Bros workers give out straw colors based on what they think about you

Move over, astrology. There’s a new way to classify your personality: Dutch Bros straw colors.

TikTok creator Gavin (@secret_life_of_gavin) recently posted a video about a so-called straw code at the Oregon-based coffee chain.

The video has 11,000 likes and more than 318,000 views.

“They say that whatever color straw you get from Dutch Bros, the ‘broista’ is trying to tell you something, because they have this secret straw code,” Gavin said in the video.

Gavin drank from an orange straw and said he Googled what that color denotes.

“Orange means you’re strange,” the creator said, taking a sip.

“I thought that me and the girl that took my order were friends, but she thinks I’m strange,” Gavin said, taking a beat before adding, “Most of my friends think I’m strange, though, so it’s OK.”

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and is known for its iconic windmill logo and drive-thru experience—and apparently, the rumor of color-coded personality classifications given out by baristas. The straw code, as internet lore goes, is as follows: Green means you’re ugly, pink means you’re cute, blue means you’re rude, yellow means you’re average, and orange means you’re strange.

The comments section weighed in on the straw code.

“Or they just picked a random straw cuz they are just there to make their money and go home,” one person commented.

“I would literally start crying,” another wrote.

“BUT WHY DO I ALWAYS GET ORANGE?!?!?! I THOUGHT IT WAS JUST A COINCIDENCE,” someone commented.

There seems to be no evidence online that the straw code is anything but a social media urban legend. Some people who claimed to work at Dutch Bros debunked the straw code rumor in the comments of Gavin’s video.

“It’s not true and tbh I have NO idea where people got this idea. I just hand people straws and sometimes they ask me what it means,” one person wrote.

“I work there and it’s just random – if anything I’ll try to match their fit. But 90% of the time it’s whatever I grab first,” another chimed in.

In a similar vein, some Ulta workers on TikTok said they only give out pink bags to customers they like, but they clarified that’s not actually true—it was just a joke.

