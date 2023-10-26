‘Stop trying to act like it tastes good’: Dunkin’ worker begs customers to stop ordering Ice Spice drink

Dunkin’ enlisted the help of known Dunkin’ aficionado Ben Affleck and rapper Ice Spice to promote the new Ice Spice drink, which, thanks to a TikToker, we now know is made up of two pumpkin cake Munchkins doughnut holes, coffee syrup, ice, and caramel sauce. It’s all the rage.

But according to this new TikTok, Dunkin’ workers are tired of making it.

In a viral video, Dunkin’ worker Jenna Lee (@therealjennalee) says, “Y’all know what I wish y’all would stop ordering, and stop trying to act like it taste good? The Ice Spice Drink.”

“Cut it out” she scolds. “Want me to show you why?”

Lee moves the camera to a frozen machine covered in brown sludge, the remains of crushed Munchkins. “It look like we made dog food around this motherf*cker,” she laments.

“Omm cut it out yall know who yall are,” she adds in the caption.

Her video was viewed 23,000 times.

Dunkin’ workers heavily related to Lee’s video, and people who have tried the drink agreed that it is “nasty” and “gross.”

“I always tell people we’re out of the munchkins,” @slashedbyghostface wrote

USA Today reported that the drink is historic as “this is the first time a Dunkin’ bakery item has made its way into a drink.”

The Ice Spice Munchkins drink debuted on Sept. 13. In a commercial, Affleck and Ice Spice teamed up to announce the drink.

“We’ve got to come up with a drink name, but it’s not easy, right? How are people going to connect you with Dunkin’?” Affleck asks Ice Spice, who tells him, “I’m a Dunkin’ girl. Ice Spice? My fans are the ‘Munchkins.'” According to the Independent, which reported on customer concerns over the amount of sugar in the Ice Spice drink, Ice Spice’s fanbase are called Munchkins due to her song “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Dunkin’, in its press release, announced the Ice Spice drink will only be available while supplies last, so you may still have some time to see what all the hype is about.

