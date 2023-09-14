‘Ion even know they let u blend donuts’: Dunkin’ worker shows how the Ice Spice Munchkins drink is made

Recently, Dunkin’ announced that it would be dropping a new drink from famed rapper Ice Spice. In a commercial featuring Ben Affleck, Dunkin’ premiered its “Ice Spice Munchkins Drink,” available from the chain as of Sept. 13.

Naturally, many were curious about the contents of the drink. Now, a user on TikTok has revealed just how the drink is made.

In a video with over 466,000 views, TikTok user @dunkin_secrets documents the entire process from beginning to end.

According to the TikToker, a worker at Dunkin’, the drink is made by blending two pumpkin cake Munchkins doughnut holes, adding coffee syrup and ice, then drizzling the cup with caramel sauce. As USA Today notes, “This is the first time a Dunkin’ bakery item has made its way into a drink, in what the brand is calling ‘a collaboration you never knew you needed.’”

Ice Spice isn’t the first artist to partner with a major restaurant chain. McDonald’s has done numerous collaborations with the likes of Travis Scott, BTS, as well as Cardi B and Offset, Wingstop has collaborated with the rapper Latto, and Post Malone even worked with Raising Cane’s to create a custom-designed store.

Back on TikTok, users shared their thoughts about Ice Spice’s peculiar drink. Some were less than enthusiastic.

“Rip anyone with celiacs or a gluten allergy,” wrote a user.

“My stomach is cramping just watching this,” added another.

“A headache/stomachache in a cup,” shared a third.

Others simply expressed concern for the workers, who they worry will have to fulfill many orders of this time-consuming drink.

“Putting my two weeks in, stay safe,” said a commenter.

“Glad i’m not scheduled tm,” stated a second.

“I was just finna apply… see y’all in 2 months,” laughed a further user.

However, others seemed excited to try the beverage, even if it meant getting a stomach ache in the process.

“I wouldn’t be able to listen to a singlular ice spice song before this entire thing moved straight thru me (i will be purchasing),” joked a TikToker.

“Wait i might have to get this,” offered an additional commenter. “It genuinely looks good.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ via email and @dunkin_secrets via TikTok comment.