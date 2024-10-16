‘U know those dog treats beggin strips’: Dunkin’ customer orders egg, bacon, cheese sandwich. She can’t believe what she received instead of bacon

A woman’s sandwich order at Dunkin’ has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a picture of the strange-looking bacon inside it.

TikTok user Gracie (@graciecasais17) posted the photo on Oct. 3, showing the buns separated to reveal the questionable “bacon.” With its artificial appearance, many commenters joked that it resembled something closer to Play-Doh than pork. “Dunkin literally wtf,” the on-screen caption reads.

The post has since gone viral, amassing more than 205,000 views and over 500 comments.

“I work at dunkin and dont even know what that even is,” one wrote.

Another shared their own Dunkin’ horror story: “Oh girllll last month I bit into a Dunkin wrap that was filled with mold.”

Other commenters compared the bacon to dog food, with one remarking, “I thought it was a dog treat.”

“That’s those bacon biscuits for dogs right,” another added.

Is it veggie bacon?

However, some users identified the unusual bacon as a product from a Kosher Dunkin’ location. “That’s definitely Morningstar veggie bacon from a kosher Dunkin’,” one commenter explained. “There’s a kosher Dunkin right by my house this is what they have,” another confirmed.

Gracie later responded, confirming that the location she visited was indeed Kosher, though, stressed she wasn’t happy about the lack of clear communication when making the order. “How’re you gonna give me that and not market that you’re a kosher store,” she wrote. “I would’ve went somewhere else if I knew.”

What is Kosher food?

For those unfamiliar, Kosher refers to food that complies with Jewish dietary laws, which prohibit certain foods, including pork. As of 2019, there are at least 40 Kosher Dunkin’ locations, most of which are located in New York and offer plant-based alternatives for prohibited items.

According to the National Kosher Supervision, “A Dunkin’ Donuts store that bears a full kosher certificate FULLY KOSHER STORES means that the entire store is under supervision. Some stores bear a limited certificate LIMITED CERTIFICATION in which only the baked goods are kosher.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’ via press email and to Gracie (@graciecasais17) via TikTok comment.

