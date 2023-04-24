‘I can’t face them both’: DoorDash customer says she placed two orders. Both drivers showed up at the same time

A DoorDash customer recently used TikTok to share the moment two drivers arrived with her two orders at the same time.

In the video, two men with a brown paper bag walk up the house driveway and seemingly realize they are delivering to the same location. The video has received 1.7 million views since posted on Apr. 8.

@brittyross They were even more confused when both orders were for Brittany but bagels and gatorade were necessary ♬ original sound – girls

“They were even more confused when both orders were for Brittany but bagels and gatorade were necessary,” Brittany wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittany via TikTok comment.

In the comments, many users shared similar experiences of DoorDash drivers delivering multiple orders simultaneously.

“Nothing is worse than the same DoorDasher bringing me dinner after he brought me my lunch!!” wrote one user.

Some users also shared ways to avoid such awkward situations.

“This is why I do no contact, as we always double-order over here. I can’t face them both if this happens,” another user commented.

In August 2021, DoorDash announced its latest innovation DoubleDash, which allows customers to purchase items from nearby stores to their original order without additional delivery fees or order minimum. According to the announcement, all orders are supposed to arrive together with one DoorDash driver.

However, some DoorDash drivers don’t mind delivering to the same customers.

“As a delivery driver I always think it’s hilarious to see another one,” one employee wrote.

