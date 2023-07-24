‘Bro 5$ for 10 miles is crazy’: DoorDash driver says he lied about having a flat tire so he could eat non-tipper’s sandwich

One DoorDasher figured out a way to get out of delivering food to a customer and keeping it for himself.

In a viral video that has amassed 30,000 views as of Monday, TikToker Side Hustle Addict (@sidehustleaddict) explained how he used the excuse of a fake flat tire to get a free chicken sandwich.

“Today, I picked up a DoorDash order,” the TikToker began in his video. “$5 for 10 miles.”

The driver must’ve thought the trip simply was not worth it because he said he decided to lie rather than complete the delivery.

“After that, I texted support and tell them I have a flat tire,” he said. “Hahahaha.”

The creator then shared a screenshot of the message he sent to DoorDash Support, which claimed he had a flat and was waiting for AAA to come to fix it. Apparently, the trickery was well worth it for the driver.

“Oh man, sorry you gotta remake this order for him,” the DoorDasher said, before showing off the fried sandwich to the camera, which he apparently intended to eat. “Thank you DoorDash! Peace!”

According to DoorDasher’s driver requirements and responsibilities of a driver, workers are mandated to “handle customer interactions with respect and professionalism” as well as bring orders to customers after accepting them. It is unclear what happens to drivers who do not abide by these rules, so the Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash for more information. The Daily Dot also reached out to Side Hustle Addict via TikTok comment.

In the comments section, many agreed with the TikToker’s antics.

“All dashers need to do this,” user Angel De Jesus wrote. “Lol no tip, no trip.”

“No tip, no trip, no talk,” TiToker @alwong8888 agreed.

However, others believed there was a better way to handle the situation and think he should be reprimanded.

“Bro u need to just tell them the name and cancel the order before pick up,” one user advised.

“You accepted knowing the amount you could make, Degenerate,” Kyle wrote.

“Fire him right away,” another user said. “Don’t be touching and taking people’s food.”