‘How old you gotta be to DoorDash?’: 14-year-old DoorDasher delivers Starbucks order with more than 44 drinks. He only made $61

In a viral video that has amassed over 5.2 million views, a DoorDasher shows viewers what it’s like to be responsible for a large order.

In the clip, TikTok user Thedeliveryfoodkid (@thedeliveryfoodkid) arrives at a local Starbucks to pick up a customer’s order and he is surprised to discover that the order has a ton of items in it.

“44 items here at Starbucks?” he says in disbelief before walking in, wondering, “How do you even think I’m gonna be able to get that?”

The workers at Starbucks hand over individual bags loaded with six drinks each and the DoorDasher systematically fills up the back of his vehicle. After a few trips carrying bags between the store and his car, he is finally ready to make the delivery.

“Now for their house to drop off the forty-four drinks,” he says.

After arriving at the drop-off location, which appears to be an office of some sort, he successfully completes his delivery, again making several trips between the car and the building until he hands over all the bags. Then he reveals how much he makes as the tip.

“Guys, remember that order, the Starbucks one that had 44 drinks,” he says holding a phone up to the camera. “It came up to be sixty-one dollars.”

In the comments section, many applauded the DoorDasher’s work ethic.

“Bro working harder [than] most adults!!!” one user said.

“Aw! How cute I hope they tipped him,” another wrote.

However, some pointed out that the DoorDasher sounded very young and wondered if he was old enough to work as a delivery person.

“Do child labor laws not apply for DoorDash?” wondered someone.

“‘How old you gotta be to DoorDash?” asked another user, while a third echoed, “Yo how old are u don’t u have to be 18 to do DoorDash?”

One person responded, suggesting that if the DoorDasher was a kid, “He’s prob doordashing with his mom/dad.”

According to the company’s website, DoorDash only employs workers who are 18 and over, and “You must be at least 18 years old, have an iPhone or Android smartphone, and complete the sign-up process.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Thedeliveryfoodkid via Instagram direct message and DoorDash via email for comment.