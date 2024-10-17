‘I tried to be helpful’: Man warns don’t do this to fellow drivers—you might get chased down

TikTok user Nick (@nickfromohio) recently sparked discussion after sharing a PSA: Don’t interact with other vehicles on the road.

In the video, which has racked up over 865,00 views, Nick said he was driving when another car started following him “because [he] tried to be helpful to them.”

Nick explained that the incident took place around 9:30pm when he noticed the car in front of him didn’t have its headlights on, despite it being dark outside.

“Everybody has their lights on, and the car in front of me doesn’t,” he recalled.

Wanting to be helpful, Nick said he decided to flash his headlights at a traffic light to alert the driver. However, when the light turned green, the car he had flashed stayed put.

“They didn’t move, they just sat there,” he said.

Helpful headlight flashing gone wrong

Confused, Nick pulled around the car and glanced inside. He said there were three people staring back at him. As he drove off, the car finally switched on its lights—but instead of driving normally, it started to follow him closely.

“They start following me, and they start driving fast to the point where they’re almost at the back bumper of my car,” he explained.

Feeling unsafe, Nick said he decided to call 911 and started speeding through red lights, with the other vehicle in pursuit.

The 911 operator advised him, “Don’t ever flash your lights at somebody again.” To this, Nick replied, “I was just being helpful, and apparently that’s a big no-no.”

The pursuit allegedly lasted about 20 minutes until a police officer happened to appear on the road, causing the other car to drive away.

“I don’t even think it was a police officer that was called from 911. They just happened to pull onto the road,” Nick explains.

The TikToker concluded the video with advice for his viewers.

“When you’re driving, just be a defensive driver. If somebody’s lights are off, you just gotta hope and pray they turn them on,” he said.

What are the risks of interacting with other cars on the road?

Road rage incidents caused 481 shootings and 777 deaths between 2014 and 2023, according to the Trace.

While flashing headlights at another vehicle isn’t considered aggressive behavior, one can never know how the other driver might perceive it.

According to a Defensive Driving guide, aggressive responses are what most commonly cause road rage incidents.

The site advises drivers to be polite by avoiding “tailgating, cutting off other vehicles, speeding, weaving, leaving high beam headlights on, and erratic braking.”

Additionally, they recommend avoiding rude gestures and reminding drivers that it’s not their job to teach others how to drive.

Viewers share their stories and theories

In the comments, some users speculated on what might have happened. Others shared similar experiences and offered Nick their advice.

“Not sure if true—but I’ve heard flashing lights is a gang initiation, they then chase the first car that tries to alert them,” wrote one user. This theory has been debunked by several trustworthy sources.

“If you’re being followed always drive to a police station,” advised another.

“I was chased off the freeway one time for NO REASON—it was terrifying!” shared a third. “In addition to chasing me they got in front of me and tried to block my exit but I was able to go another way.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nick via TikTok and Instagram messaging for further information.

