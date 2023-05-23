‘They acted like I didn’t see them eating it’: Customer finds Domino’s workers eating her pizza when she comes to pick it up

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that she walked in on Domino’s workers getting ready to eat a pizza she had ordered for pickup.

In a video posted earlier this month, TikTok user Alex (@turntineforwhat) recounts the story while walking away from the alleged Domino’s location.

“I was a little late, I’ll give you that,” she says. “I was 12 minutes late to get this pizza. Why do I walk in and they’re eating the pizza?”

“It’s still on the pickup shelf, and as I’m telling the dude at the counter my name, the other dude’s in the back with his hand in this pizza,” she continues. “Both hands in this pizza, trying to tear a slice out! [As] soon as he hears me ‘Alex,’ he set the pizza back down, closed the box.”

“Be for real,” she states. “Baby, that’s your pizza now.”

Alex says the location made her a fresh pizza for free but refused to acknowledge the true reason for doing so.

“They acted like I didn’t see them eating it,” she explains. “They were like, ‘oh yeah, this has been sitting for a while, so we’re gonna make you a fresh one.’ I was like, ‘was y’all hungry?’”

Domino’s has gone viral several times in recent months. Back in April, a woman virally alleged that she was being sent pizza after pizza from the company without ever ordering any. Earlier this month, another user virally shared their disappointment after ordering almost $100 worth of food and receiving two raw pizzas.

In the comment section of Alex’s video, users shared her disappointment and astonishment..

“they gotta do that shit in the back,” wrote a user. “have some shame! I’ve worked in food service all my life and never seen coworkers being so bold about it.”

“12 minutes??? damn bro u’d think they’d wait longer before eating somebody elses food,” offered another.

“You must’ve ordered some good shit lol,” shared a third.

We’ve reached out to Domino’s via email and Alex via TikTok DM.