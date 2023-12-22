‘Mind you, this was the remake’: Woman orders thin-crust ‘Emergency Pizza’ from Domino’s. It’s not what she expected

Domino’s has recently been advertising an “emergency pizza” for when your original dinner plans go awry. But what happens when your emergency pizza needs an emergency pizza?

A Domino’s customer went to TikTok under the @riverandreign account on Wednesday to express her dissatisfaction with the pizza she got. The video has received more than 228,000 views as of Friday, as she holds up a very rigid pizza and points out its faults.

She starts, “If you’re thinking about ordering Domino’s, you might want to reconsider the Marion, Ark., location.”

She then points out “olives that were supposed to be mushrooms” on the pizza, cracks, “I want to assume that the burnt sauce is barbecue,” and points out that even though she didn’t order spinach, a few stray green leaves appear on the pizza as well.

Assessing in her on-screen caption, “Domino’s has me so messed up,” she reveals the true horror of this pizza: It was a replacement pizza, made by workers who were “being insanely rude” in fielding the request for a new pizza.

“Mind you, this was the remake,” she marvels.

“I’ve never had a Frisbee pizza,” she observes and even tosses it around a bit to demonstrate its Frisbee qualities. “OK, we couldn’t eat this.”

She concluded by commenting on the Domino’s “emergency pizza” ad campaign, noting, “This is the emergency!”

Commenters were amazed at the quality of the pizza.

“Are we sure this isn’t a display pizza??” one asked.

Another pointed out, “They didn’t even cut it.”

Someone else said, “I’m just here to see if @Domino’s will respond,” tagging the pizza chain’s official account. Other commenters, in turn, followed with their own tags.

“It looks like a decorative plate,” another observed.

Another concurred, “It’s giving home decoration.”

In other words, the emergency pizza for the emergency pizza really could have used its own emergency pizza.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Domino’s via email.