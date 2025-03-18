‘100% he spoke the truth’: Woman goes to Dollar Tree for balloons. Then the worker tells her something shocking

A Dollar Tree customer says a worker told her prices may increase on several popular items due to recent tariffs.

In a video with over 652,000 views, TikToker Hannah (@heyhannah19) says a Dollar Tree worker told her something surprising when she purchased balloons for her child.

“The guy that was working said, ‘Get ’em today. They’re going up next week. Two bucks. You can thank the president for that,’” she recounts.

Hannah says the worker told her items like prayer candles and bread would also be marked up to over $1.50.

“I do think this is going to affect the American people,” she says.

The caption reads, “Dollar Tree didn’t deserve this and neither did we.”

Are tariffs raising prices at Dollar Tree?

President Donald Trump has gone back and forth on enforcing tariffs on countries like Canada, China, and Mexico since the campaign trail. However, as new tariffs increase the cost for businesses to import goods, CNN reports the tariffs are already doing economic damage.

But this isn’t surprising to impacted retailers. In December, Dollar Tree warned it would raise its prices in response to tariffs, according to CNN.

In the comments, consumers said they’re already noticing the increase.

“Yeah everything is going up. I’m so over it being called dollar tree,” one wrote.

“Instant potatoes and ramen are going up too,” another said.

Others said they’re panicking about the Dollar Tree price increases to come, saying they rely on the retailer for many everyday items.

“I literally get all my canned staples, bread, toilet paper, cleaning supplies etc. from dollar tree,” one wrote.

“People shop there bc it’s a place where they can afford things like food n even basic meds. Prices going up like that hits big. It’s not even a $.10 cent increase but over 50%. That’s no joke,” another said.

“I go there a lot as a teacher and last week everything was $1.50… it means less for my students which is sad,” a third shared.

Dollar Tree workers also worry about price increases, not just customers.

“I work at DT and the main customers are all on food stamps. Idk what the heck corporate is on thinking people will accept these price increases (and also not take it out on us cashiers),” a viewer said.

“I’ve been telling a few customers here and there. Unfortunately, it’s due to tariffs. Thank our president,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hannah and Dollar Tree for further comment.

