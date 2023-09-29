Customer gets fridge stacked with free dumplings, lobster bites, Eggos, and more after Dollar General freezer goes out

Dollar General is known for affordable prices, but there’s nothing more affordable than free food giveaways when the freezers in the store don’t work. One TikToker boasts all their free frozen food from Dollar General in a video saying, “God is good!”

In the video, Princess Mae (@princessmae083) slowly opens their fridge to expose over 25 items of frozen food they presumably all got for free.

“When your friend shows up and says the fridge/freezers at Dollar General went out, so he brings you food. Ya’ll, um. We got plenty of food now. God is so good!” Mae shares. When people jokingly asked Mae to share some food with them in the comments, Mae often responded by saying “It’s all gone,” with a laughing emoji.

The video has over 333,000 views and 474 comments as of Friday.

Mae may be thankful for her friend, but it also seems that Dollar General’s freezers tend to malfunction often. Several users mentioned similar experiences of getting free food from Dollar General due to their freezers/fridges not working properly.

“My sister works at family dollar and every time their freezers go out we have hella food,” one user said.

“Do you live in Grand Rapids by any chance? Because the Dollar General freezer broke here lmao or just a coincidence?“ another user wrote, to which Mae responded “No.”

However, it seems that when it comes to how to prevent the freezer food from going bad, the protocol varies from store to store.

“I used to work at the dollar general and when the freezers went out we had to throw it all away. I wish I was able to keep it,” one user alleged. Mae responded, “I can’t stand that stores and restaurants do that instead of carrying right on over to a homeless shelter or something.”

There may be some truth to the viewer’s claim. Other sources allege that Dollar General workers will often need to dispose of the food if they can’t properly temperature control it in their stores. Freakin Frugal, a YouTube blogger, shows viewers a food haul from Dollar General after dumpster diving in the back of a store. They pan the camera to a dumpster with discarded bags of frozen food. Then, they show all the food they rescued in four to five bags from the dumpster when they arrive home.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mae via Instagram and to Dollar General for comment.