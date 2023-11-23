‘Are you really that lazy?’: Man calls customers lined up at Discount Tire to get tire pressure checked ‘lazy.’ It backfires

One man’s attempt to shame strangers who go to Discount Tire to get their air pressure checked did not go according to plan.

In a recent video, user @cmayo401 filmed a lengthy line of cars outside of a Discount Tire.

“Look at this line. These are all the idiots waiting for an air check at Discount Tire,” he said. “Are you really that lazy that you can’t check your own effing tire pressure? Jesus H. Christ. What the hell? And there’s a lot of dudes in that line.”

Admittedly, the line looked excruciatingly long. But commenters noted that Discount Tire’s lines can get busy once it gets colder outside. (Tire pressure tends to decrease as the temperature drops.)

But there are plenty of reasons why people would go to Discount Tire to check their air pressure versus doing it themselves. And going to a store to have a professional check your air pressure certainly doesn’t make you “lazy.”

For one, Discount Tire famously offers free air pressure checks. It will fill up your tires and inspect the treads free of charge, too. And sure, customers could fill up their tires at a gas station—but that’s not always an easy, or practical, option.

“I don’t feel like going to ten gas stations to find out with a working compressor,” one viewer said.

“All the air compressors are cut at the gas station,” another agreed.

“I only use their service because I’m handicap and it’s hard for me to check my tires,” a third person added.

“It’s Free!” a fourth viewer wrote. “Why am I gonna pay to fill my own tires when they do it for free.”

@401cmayo Oretty sad when the world has gotten so lazy theyll wait two hours for a air check at Discount tire instead of just checking themselves. 🤦🏻‍♂️ #cartok

Some also pointed out that @cmayo401 was driving in the opposite direction of the line—which made it look like he was leaving Discount Tire himself. (In a comment, however, @cmayo401 responded that he was not.)

Of course, learning basic car maintenance isn’t a bad thing. But in a hectic, modern world, doing so—or actually putting it to use—may not be everyone’s priority.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @cmayo401 via TikTok comment and to Discount Tire by email.