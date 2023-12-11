‘I actually kind of don’t even want to go in now’: Customer buys Demogorgon bath bomb. She didn’t expect what she received

A woman revealed the results of using a Demogorgon bath bomb in her bath water. Spoiler alert: It was a fail.

The six-second video featured TikTok user Plumbella (@plumbellayt). She shared how she used a Demogorgon bath bomb. “It just looks like someone took a sh*t in my bath,” she said, flipping the camera to unveil murky dark and light brown water. Disgusted, the content creator contemplated going into the bathtub. “Actually, kinda don’t even wanna go in now,” Plumbela concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Plumbella via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 3.3 million views and viewers had mixed reactions to the clip.

“Wasn’t expecting this video to be as short as it was and I’m howling,” one viewer commented.

“accidentally watched this with the sound off and was horrified tbh,” a second wrote.

“When I heard demogorgan I thought red but I DIDNT EXPECT THAT,” a third remarked.

In addition, others agreed with Plumbella’s description of the water.

“I’m on colonoscopy prep today and that’s literally what it looked like,” one user noted.

“my kids used to make home made demigorgon bath bombs when they were really little,” a second joked.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article reported the bath bomb was sold by Lush. The TikToker, via a TikTok comment, and Lush, via an email to the Daily Dot, both confirmed the bath bomb was sold by British retail store B&M, not Lush.

The Daily Dot reached out to B&M via press email.