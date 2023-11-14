’Delta executives hate this 1 money saving hack’: Delta Sky Club member raids the salami tray to break even on membership fee

Delta Sky Club offers travelers a variety of ways to get refreshed while on the go. From showers and food to free WiFi and spaces to relax, it’s no surprise that some frequent travelers spend the money to sign up for the service.

However, provided that one is not getting membership as a result of a credit card, joining the Sky Club isn’t cheap. According to Delta’s website, an Individual Membership for the Sky Club costs travelers $695.00 or 69,500 miles per year. If they want to upgrade to an Executive Membership, that price increases to $1,495.00 or 149,500 miles annually.

As a result of these high prices, some members will find any way they can to get the most out of their membership. One user on TikTok recently sparked discussion after showing her own method for maximizing her benefits.

In a video with over 131,000 views, TikTok user @meat.slut shows herself taking multiple slices of salami from a tray of cold cuts.

“If you get 36 slices of salami per Delta sky club lounge visit,” she says, “You break even on your annual fee after just 30.5 lounge visits.”

“Delta executives hate this 1 money saving trick,” she added in the caption.

This video is a joke, though it does pose an interesting question: how much salami would one need to take in order to break even on their Delta Sky Club membership?

While prices on salami differ, a midrange grocery store salami can cost around $5.17 for 24 slices of salami. This equals about $0.22 per salami slice.

Following the TikToker’s math, if one gets 36 slices of salami, they have consumed about $7.76 worth of salami. If one does this 30.5 times, they will have eaten around $236.53 worth of salami—a far cry from the Sky Club’s $695 price tag.

If one really wanted to eat enough salami to pay for their Sky Club membership, they would have to eat 3,227 pieces of salami at the Sky Club every year—almost 9 pieces each day, presuming they spend every day at the airport.

At that point, however, it’s probably just smarter to get a credit card that offers Sky Club as a benefit.

In the comments section of the TikToker’s video, users made jokes about the idea.

“Not when you factor in the healthcare cost associated with eating 1,098 pieces of salami,” wrote a user.

“How about 6 mimosas,” asked another.

“Advertising has gotten so weird that it took me a minute to realize this WASN’T an official Delta account,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message.