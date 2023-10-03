A Delta passenger is calling out airlines who choose to blast music for all passengers to hear. calling out the airline for playing the song, “Forget Me” by Lewis Capaldi at 5:54am once the plane had landed.

TikTok creator Michael (@homegrownorangepeppers) posted a video of his predicament, earning more than 830,000 views. In the video, he’s seen sitting in a passenger seat at 5:54 a.m. while “Forget Me” by Lewis Capaldi plays in the background.

Other Delta passengers in the comment section of his video said the airline seems to be a fan of playing the song during boarding or de-planing.

@homegrownorangepeppers I’ve been pondering this ever since that one video of this song blasting in the Delta flight went viral like turn that shit off ♬ original sound – Michael

In an on-screen caption, Michael wrote, “Literally who on Delta’s team decided this was a good idea,” as he recorded himself sitting in the plane with “Forget Me” blasting over speakers.

“Like turn that sh*t off,” he added in the caption of the video.

Michael said he had been “pondering this ever since that one video of this song blasting in the Delta flight went viral.” Another creator, Ali (@alicoopii) exposed Delta in a separate video on Aug. 18, receiving over 6.6 million views, and 1.4 million likes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michael via TikTok direct message and Delta via media contact form.

Under Michael’s viral video, a frequent Delta passenger, Shelbz (@shelbygrimnes) said, “I’ve flown Delta 40 times this year. This god forsaken song is BURNED into my mind.”

“Why does it always have to be on volume 900000???,” user @thewendycity25 pointed out.

“As flight crew, I’m so sorry,” user Alexis Danielle (@alexisdaniellexo) responded

In recent Daily Dot headlines, other TikTok creators have shared viral stories about Delta. In recent videos, viewers defended a Delta passenger who forced the plane to turn around, Delta offered passengers $1,600 to leave a plane, and a customer said Delta leaked their private information to a random person.

According to The Washington Post, airline music “airline boarding music can help set a mood,” and some airlines can be pretty selective in their song choice. For example, David Scotland, the principal in-flight entertainment and connectivity product manager for Alaska Airlines, said he prefers going the indie music route and stays away from recommending techno pop and Top 40 songs for ambient music.

“It can’t have too many pauses in it, it can’t get too quiet or too loud. … We never want the music to take center stage at any time during the boarding process,” Scotland told The Washington Post. “We don’t want it to be a distraction. It needs to complement what’s going on in the aircraft environment.”