‘And then ask for $1,595 for next available flight’: Delta offers $1,600 to passengers if they get off the plane

Airlines in the United States frequently overbook flights.

The reasoning behind this is simple. As explained by author Nik Popli for TIME Magazine, “Airlines want to make sure that every flight is as full as possible in case travelers cancel their tickets at the last minute or don’t show up—a common occurrence for airlines, since weather delays often force travelers to miss connecting flights. Airlines resort to overselling flights as a way to recover the costs of those empty seats.”

However, this can cause issues. When a flight is overbooked, some flyers must give up their seats—something they frequently don’t want to do.

As a result, airlines can offer hefty sums for flyers willing to give up their seats.

The aforementioned TIME article recounted an incident in which flyers at New York’s LaGuardia airport were offered $3,000 to deplane; additionally, “eight travelers onboard an overbooked Delta flight from Grand Rapids, Mich. to Minneapolis, Minn. walked away $10,000 richer after they were asked to give up their seats in late June.”

Now, a user on TikTok went viral after showing what this looks like in practice.

“Delta just offered $1600 per person to get off the flight and people got up so quick,” writes TikTok user Natalie (@nataliebode) in a video with over 2.2 million views.

“Never seen people move so quickly out of an airplane but I respect it,” Natalie wrote in the caption. Natalie told the Daily Dot in an email that this incident occurred at the Las Vegas airport on July 3 while awaiting a delayed nonstop flight from the city to Atlanta. She claimed in a tweet that the airline asked for flyers to leave due to the heat index.

In the comments section, users shared similar stories.

“Delta offered $1500 too last week on my flight,” said a user.

“We did this! Got $1200 for me and $1200 for my husband + hotel for the night and a flight in the AM,” added another.

“They offered 4k on my last flight lol,” recalled a third.

Delta told the Daily Dot in a statement: “The ability to provide compensation for volunteers to take later flights when a flight is full empowers our employees’ efforts to care for customers and to ensure on-time departures.”

According to Natalie, the offer was made in cash, and “so many people ran they didn’t have any left to redeem and turned people away.”

“They needed between 35-40 people to get off the plane,” she wrote in an email to the Daily Dot. “I’m uncertain [of] the final number, I think it may have been 37, but I’m not sure the exact final count.”

Although airlines are only technically required to “pay you up to four times your fare, up to $1,550” when bumping you from your flight, they can frequently offer considerably more. Furthermore, their offer can be negotiated.

“Quickly express interest, but never take the airline’s starting price,” advises Hank Winchester for ClickOn Detroit. “If your travel timelines is flexible and you want to get that extra cash in your pocket, go to the front and ask them for whatever the last person gets. It’s always the sweetest offer.”

“Ask for add ons, like a hotel room, the option to pick your next seat, or free access into the airlines vip lounge,” he continues.