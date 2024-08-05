‘Am I being overcharged because I’m just a girl?’: Driver says tires keep deflating. Auto shop quotes her $800 to fix it

A mechanic charging nearly $800 for replacing tire valve sensors shocked viewers of a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, user Emma (@emma.cloa1.5) shared that her car’s tire was losing air through its valve. Upon inspection, she claimed the mechanic quoted her $783.54 due to the replacement of valve sensors.

“Should i try it myself?” she asked in the video’s caption. The video has been viewed over 808,900 times as of Monday.

Viewers weigh in

Viewers claimed they were ripping her off.

“I charge $20 for programming sensors (all 4) and cost + 10% for parts. Your total would be less than $100,” one mechanic wrote.

“That particular valve stem and sensor does cost more than the rubber ones, but I really doubt it’s $783.54,” another viewer observed.

Losing air through a damaged valve stem can be just as common as a nail or other sharp piece of debris putting a hole in a tire, according to Wonderland Tire Company. Valve stems often sustain damage through ill-fitting wheel covers, missing valve caps, and hazardous road conditions.

Is it a rip-off?

CarParts.com reports that the typical cost of a valve stem is $10, though having a mechanic replace them can cost more.

In a follow-up video posted on Aug. 2, Emma displayed an invoice for $250, sharing that they inflated her tires with premium air (processed nitrogen gas.)

Viewers suggested Emma visit Discount Tire or another similarly priced auto shop to have her tires examined and fixed—anything but let the mechanic who produced the original quote work on her vehicle. Some speculated that she had visited a dealership, where overcharging made sense.

“The dealership told me it was $75 to change my cabin air filter. I went straight to auto zone after and changed it for $25,” one car owner revealed.

One female mechanic weighed in, stating that while Emma was being quoted by a pricier store, it “depends on whether or not your sensor is built into your steam.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Emma via Instagram direct message.

