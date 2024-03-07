‘She’s bad’: Dealership workers talk about customer who had car repo’d while in the back

A car dealership employee is getting mixed reactions for sharing a behind-the-scenes look of dealing with a customer with a 447 credit score inquiring about a car.

TikTok user @goatforreal216, who describes himself as “Car Biz GOAT,” shared a recent video of him looking into a potential customer’s auto history. In the video, talks to a worker who’s inquiring on the potential customer’s behalf. His video has been viewed more than 970,000 times.

He mentioned how the potential customer has an auto payment she’s past due on, leading to her car being repossessed. The woman also had a separate auto bill, and whoever she co-signed with was making on-time payments. “Because someone else is making the payments—that one’s on time,” he said.

It seems the woman has two sons, and one is helping make the payments on time. “One apple didn’t fall far from the tree. … And one figured out paying the bills would be helpful,” he said.

“She’s bad, bro,” he added.

The person @goatforreal216 is talking to blamed the other woman’s son for “f****** her over” concerning the other car payments.

According to Equifax, credit scores range from 300 to 850, with 670 to 739 being considered a good credit score. NerdWallet estimates that the vast majority of buyers who can purchase a car have a credit score of 661 and above. Interest rates fluctuate based on someone’s credit score, with the lower the score meaning the higher the interest rate. Credit scores in the range of 300 to 500 can expect the average interest rate on a new car to be about 15% and 22% for a used car.

In the video, @goatforreal216 concluded that the potential customer is not a good fit for a new car due to their credit score and payment history. He also noted that on one payment it seemed the customer was $2,286 past due. In short, he concluded it may not be the best time for the person to purchase a car.

Some people seemed to poke fun at the situation, particularly the potential customer’s low credit score.

“447 my dog has a 690 credit score from chewy,” user Dan Fletcher (@superdan77) said.

“These would be the same people defaulting on a 24% APR and crying about a higher final [payment] after 8 extensions,” user @brattybynature said.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how uncomfortable they were with the fact that @goatforreal216 captured the moment on video instead of keeping the customer’s information more private.

“It’s so sad to see these car dealerships laughing at and making fun of people. Yes, bad score. But sheesh. Just say no and move on,” user @thatonenurse3 said.