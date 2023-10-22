‘I’m damaged Barbie’: Barbie costume from Target promises it’s ‘one size fits all.’ Customer finds out that’s not true after trying it on

With Halloween just around the corner, everyone is preparing their most show-stopping costume. Naturally, after being one of the most popular movies of the year, we can expect to see plenty of Barbies, Kens, and even the odd Alan or two this year as well.

But one TikToker’s Barbie costume didn’t exactly go to plan.

In a video that’s amassed 2 million views, content creator Destinee Stark begins the clip by showing what the costume—Barbie in a life-sized box—is supposed to look like.

“When they claim the costume is ‘one size fits all,” Destinee adds wryly, before coming into the shot to reveal how misshapen the actual “box” looks on her.

As the creator begins to laugh at the costume, she jokes that she’s dressing up as “damaged box” Barbie.

“This is the most honest thing,” she adds. “I’m damaged goods.”

Fortunately, it looks like Destinee has come to embrace the costume, as she joked in the video’s description that she’s “Damaged Barbie™️ reporting for duty.”

In the comments, viewers seemed to love the idea of a “damaged Barbie” costume.

“Damaged Barbie would be the perfect costume for me this year,” one viewer admitted. “It still works and still looks cute!” another added. “This just gives me flashbacks to the My Size Barbie whose clothes never fit me,” a third lamented.

Other viewers shared ideas on how Destinee could improve her costume ahead of the big day.

“You just need a big sticker for the top that says ‘reduced’ or ‘slight damage,'” one wrote, encouraging the creator to lean into the “damaged Barbie” theme. Another suggested the costume could be salvaged by lining the seams and top with unraveled wire hangers.

Destinee later confirmed in the comments that the costume was from Target, and judging by the reviews on the $35 item, she’s not the only one having trouble with the outfit.

Two shoppers on the Target website rated the item one-star, and both mentioned in their reviews that the item felt too “flimsy” to function as an effective costume. “It does not stay in place,” one reviewer added. “There are flimsy straps inside to hold the box up.”

Target and Destinee didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.