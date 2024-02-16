‘Now I feel sorry for her’: People think Dakota Johnson’s agent lied to her about what type of movie ‘Madame Web’ was going to be

X (formerly Twitter) users think Dakota Johnson’s agent misled her into thinking the movie Madame Web was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dakota Johnson is an actress who broke into the mainstream by being one of the stars of the Fifty Shades series in 2015. She recently starred in Madame Web, the fourth installment of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The movie has so far been panned by critics.

And it seems they aren’t the only ones to take issue with the film. Johnson made headlines for a “sardonic” press run for the film, which included her accusing Hollywood decision-makers of being too risk-averse creatively.

But X user Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky2620) had another angle. And that’s whether or not Johnson knew what she was getting into when she signed onto the film. Brasky quoted a video from the press run in which Johnson says, “When I got the Madame Web role, I ran into Lizzie Olsen in the hotel lobby and spoke to her about it for a bit, and that was helpful. She said she had a great time and seemed very relaxed about it so that was comforting.”

Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Studios-produced (and Disney-owned) MCU. In the post, Brasky writes, “There is a 100 percent chance Dakota thought she was signing on for an MCU movie.”

There is a 100 percent chance Dakota thought she was signing on for an MCU movie https://t.co/pDBLObmUku — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky2620) February 15, 2024

One user summed it up like this: “Dakota got offered a ‘Marvel Movie,’ so she asked someone she knew what it was like to work on a ‘Marvel Movie.’ No one explained the difference between what she was working on and what Elizabeth Olsen worked on until it was way too late. I feel badly for her.”

Another user blamed Johnson’s agent.

“Yall act like she doesn’t have an agent that knows EXACTLY what kind of movie she was signing up for,” they wrote.

“This just proves that the actors signing for the Sony movies don’t realize its not the Disney mcu,” wrote one user.

One user said, “All their agents say is ‘I got you a marvel movie’ everything else you gonna find out on the set.”

