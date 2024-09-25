‘I’ve been duped’: Customer says you may be getting ‘scammed’ by Temu products at markets

One woman is absolutely fed up with market vendors trying to sell her goods they bought online from cheap retailers.

TikTok user Jennifer (@jennay4399) vented about feeling duped in a now-viral video about the practice. It racked up 403,000 views and over 28,000 likes as of this writing.

“I feel scammed right now because we just went to a town art fair, and I usually try to discern what vendors are making things homemade,” the woman began in the clip, “and which ones are clearly just selling things they got off of AliExpress.”

Despite her attempt to be discerning, the woman said she still managed to make a purchase that she could’ve easily scored way cheaper online.

“I saw this for my mom,” she said while holding up a crocheted flower pot.

The artwork had a price tag of $30.

Jennifer also found another crocheted piece and thought it would be a great purchase for herself.

“But let me show you what the f*ck I found with a very quick and easy Google search,” the woman said.

In the next frame, the woman shared Google images of similar products being sold for way cheaper.

“Are you kidding me?” she asked. “This is like the same f*cking thing.”

Ultimately, the woman said the purchase made her feel “dumb.”

“I thought you made this, and you just f*cking bought it online,” she lamented, addressing the items’ seller.

She also imagined that buyers are frequenting numerous art shows across the country selling the cheap goods.

Resellers duping consumers online and IRL

Many have taken to social media with growing concerns about platforms like Etsy being used to resell cheap goods bought online.

Etsy was originally created for small business owners to sell their homemade goods, but some warn it’s now being misused.

One woman claimed that many are getting duped by sellers who are buying cheap goods in bulk and then reselling them on the platform.

The practice even prompted a question on Reddit about whether or not reselling on the platform is appropriate.

In 2023, an Etsy exec shared the company’s plan to crack down on resellers who misuse the platform.

In real life, others have called out other art show vendors over the practice of reselling Temu items.

On another Reddit thread, users doled out tips on how to tell real artwork from pieces bought on Temu. Some recommended asking the seller more about their creative process and what their goods are made of.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, some viewers agreed many art vendors may be guilty of the practice.

“I recently went to a craft fair and not a d*mn thing there was handmade,” user callie:) wrote. “It’s so so disappointing.”

“This is the IRL version of Etsy,” user MH added.

Others also offered advice for spotting real artists.

“If you come at a time that isn’t very busy, a lot of crochet vendors will crochet between customers! Look around and see if there are any unfinished pieces they are working on!” user Ace said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jennifer and Temu via email for comment.

