‘When the bartender is taking too long to make your drinks’: Customer adds own limes to drinks over the bar counter

A trending video from TikToker Mads (@maddieclaret) shows a woman—who isn’t the bartender—putting her bare hands on limes behind the bar to make drinks, to the annoyance of some people around her.

In a 12-second clip with over 26,000 views, a woman reaches over the counter and fills what appears to be her group’s order of alcoholic drinks with limes—using her bare hands. The overlay reads: “When the bartender is taking too long to make your drinks.”

“The girls need their skinny b*tches,” Mads writes in the caption.

The problem is that the woman does not work there, and the people around, waiting to be served, are at least slightly annoyed by the entire operation.

In the comments section, viewers pointed out issues with the customer’s behavior.

One commenter said, “Fr, a bartender should respect another bar; this ain’t a vibe.” Mads responded, “She actually got offered a job after this.”

“What’s with all the haters,” one person asked. Mads replied, “Ikr it was never that srs.” Others disagreed, to say the least.

“The fact she’s just going right in there with her hands would be enough for me to complain as a customer,” a commenter wrote. “That’s so gross.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Drunk or sober, you never start grabbing things from the bar and doing it yourself; it’s gross, disrespectful, and you’d be asked to leave at most Places , it’s very unhygienic.”

The Daily Dot contacted @maddieclaret via TikTok comment for further information.