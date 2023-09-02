‘Sir, I’ve been a bartender for about 2 hours’: New bartender tells customer she doesn’t know how to make a margarita. He doesn’t leave a tip

Part of trying something new requires being OK with not being good at it right off the bat. One bartender shared an experience of not knowing how to make a drink for a customer two hours into their first day on the job in a small town.

In the video posted to TikTok, user @outdoorgoofin tells viewers that on her first day as a bartender in a town of 2,000 people, she could not make a margarita for a customer because she did not know what goes into the beverage. She only planned to bartend for a week, she said, as it is not her full-time job.

“The other day a man walked in and said, ‘Hey, can I get a margarita,’ and I said, ‘Ahhhh, I don’t think so,'” she said in the video. “He said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘I don’t know how to make that.’ He was taken so far off guard. I said, ‘Sir, I’ve been a bartender for about two hours and I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know how to make that.'”

The customer allegedly told her that she could have lied and made it up, but she said she does not drink, and would rather be a “truthful bad bartender than just a bad bartender.” Ultimately, the customer ordered a Busch Light beer.

“He didn’t tip me and that’s OK, I deserve that that’s fine,” she said in the video.

In the comments section,mMultiple bartenders shared that if they are unfamiliar with how to make a beverage, they Google the recipe.

“I’m a bartender in a dive bar and if I don’t know I Google it,” one commenter wrote. “I don’t even care. you’ll get there love.”

“Google is my best friend as a bartender,” another user said.

“Friend don’t be afraid of googling on the job, get your tip!!” one viewer echoed.

Some viewers shared that they would have tipped her for her honesty or simply told her how to make a margarita.

“I’ve been in this exact scenario but i just told the bartender what goes in a marg lol,” one commenter wrote.

“I would have tipped you for being honest,” another user agreed. “But I also would have asked if you wanted to learn and googled it. Lol.”

“This would make me want to tip you more tbh,” a commenter wrote.