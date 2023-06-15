‘They just go with it’: Cracker Barrel customers add photo of themselves to wall decor. No one notices

If you’ve ever been to a restaurant crowded with kitschy decor, then you can relate to the urge to add your own addition to see if anyone notices. Very few, however, give in to those impulsive thoughts.

To the delight of many, TikToker Darcy (@gash.79) and her friend did. Darcy shared her and her friend’s mission to enhance their local Cracker Barrel with a curated picture of themselves. For those who don’t know, Cracker Barrel is an American restaurant-store chain with a Southern theme and decor that ranges from old-timey photos to vintage kitchenware.

First, Darcy begins filming her friend checking to see if the coast is clear. Her friend stands up and casually walks over to the mantle. She places the picture next to a clock and rushes back, her nerves getting the better of her.

The camera zooms in on the mantle, showcasing the newest addition to it: A black and white photo of Darcy and her friend posing as stoic farmers. They are wearing overalls and wide-brimmed hats, standing in front of a vegetable patch, as well as holding a hoe and a chicken. They even took a picture of themselves in the restaurant with the photo.

The video was viewed over 20 million times and delighted many viewers. Many congratulated them on successfully adding the photo, while others shared stories of adding their own touches to businesses.

“That is the kind of prank I can get behind!!! So cute and wholesome and nobody’s getting hurt,” one user said.

“When I worked there, I hung up that picture of Bernie Sanders in his mittens photoshopped onto a front porch with a sepia filter,” another shared.

Another Cracker Barrel diner said their daughter’s photo lived in one restaurant for “at least” five years, calling it the “highlight of every visit.”

“I used to do this at IKEA and once my daughter sent me a message with her pic in a frame on the showroom wall like MOM what is this?!?!?” a third user added.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” another said, summing up the majority of people’s responses to the video.

