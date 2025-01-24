‘I just want a peach’: Costco shopper buys giant jar of whole peaches. Then she tries to taste one

A Costco shopper offered a surprising review of the store’s large jar of peaches—though it did take her some extra effort to get a peach out of the jar.

Featured Video

In a viral video that racked up 19 million views as of this writing, TikToker peachlady54 (@momlifestlouis53) tried the peaches and shared her thoughts.

The self-proclaimed “peach lady” often offers up reviews of food and snacks on her profile that rack up thousands of views.

Are Costco’s jarred peaches worth the money?

It is difficult to get good peaches during the winter, but the TikToker has discovered a solution.

Advertisement

“I finally went to Costco, and I got the, um, big thing of whole peaches,” she explained in the clip.

First, she did a quick juice taste test by putting the entire jar up to her face and taking a swig from it.

“Oh my God, that’s amazing!” she declared.

Then, the time came for her to try a peach.

Advertisement

That task was a bit more difficult to manage.

She simply could not get one of the peaches out of the jar at first.

“I can’t get it out of here. What’s going on?” she asked with her hand wrapped around a peach stuck in the jar.

Eventually, she decided to use a meat fork to get a peach.

Advertisement

“I got it!” she said when the fruit popped out of the jar. “That’s a big peach.”

The best part of the video came when she bit into the peach.

“If you guys go to Costco, they have these right now,” she explained. “They’re so freaking good.”

Advertisement

In the clip’s comments section, many celebrated TikTok user peachlady54. They acknowledged the importance of TikTok as a platform that helps everyday people find an audience.

“How am I unlocking all these new characters a week before the ban,” user Fire Bird wrote.

“The season finale of tiktok is so funny,” user Maggie added.

Advertisement

“I’m gonna miss the Americans,” user Camilla wrote.

Many expressed sadness about the platform’s ban.

However, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to delay the enforcement of the ban for 75 days.

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok user peachlady54 by comment and direct message and Costco by contact form.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.