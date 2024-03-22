‘This is why I love Sam’s’: Customer says Costco is raising food court prices, requiring membership to buy meals

At a time when grocery prices around the country are going up, a user on TikTok has a warning: Costco shoppers are about to see a significant price increase on their meals.

In a video with over 1.7 million views as of Friday, TikTok user @butthatsmyopinion says that those who do not currently have a membership but still enjoy shopping at the food court should consider getting one.

“If you’re a Costco shopper, you need to see this. Costco’s across the nation have been putting up this sign in the food court saying effective April 8th, you will now need a Costco membership in order to buy food at the food court,” explains the TikToker.

This is not new, as people have generally been unable to eat at the food court without a membership since 2020. That said, enforcement of this policy may be inconsistent across the country, and only recently have some internet users reported having their membership checked at the door.

In the TikTok, the user says that Costco is trying to subtly raise their food prices.

“For example, they introduced the new cookie, which is $2.49, which honestly, not a bad deal. But when you consider that they had to remove the $1.49 churro to make space for the cookie, it sounds like they replaced it to make more money,” he says.

“Similarly, they used to have a turkey sandwich for $3.99, which they eventually replaced with a $9.99 roast beef sandwich, which honestly didn’t sell well,” he continues. “So they replaced it with a $6.99 turkey sandwich,”—a $3 price increase over the original sandwich.

In the comments section, many users said they were fine with this apparent switch.

“Went to Costco last week, hand to scan our card,” wrote a commenter. “I’m ok with it, I have to pay my membership fee, why should others not have to.”

“Thank god. I’m so damn tired of non-members filling up the lines. I pay my $60 a year so I can enjoy a slice every now and then,” offered another.

However, others were opposed.

“This is why I love Sam’s. You can share the card and don’t need to have one to pay for your food,” declared a user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via a media request form and @butthatsmyopinion via email.

