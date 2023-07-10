‘I think she was probably doing you a favor in case a manager was listening in’: Costco shopper uses dad’s card, says worker believed membership photo was her with short hair

In a viral video, a TikToker said a Costco worker mistook her for her 50-something-year-old dad.

User @broloony is filming the video as she walks out of Costco and puts away her shopping cart. In it, she shares that she was just picking up a few items and used her dad’s membership card to enter the store and then pay at checkout.

The cashier asks @broloony if the man pictured on the membership card is with her, but “immediately stops herself and goes, ‘Oh, it is you. You just have long hair. I got it.'”

The TikToker looks into the camera with her mouth agape, repeatedly blinking with a surprised expression.

“Her first assumption was that I was the dude in the picture,” @broloony says.

She then shows the picture of her dad, who looks several decades older than her and has a completely different face.

“I just didn’t even bother explaining. It was f*cking ridiculous,” @broloony says concluding the video.

The video has more than 355,000 views as of Monday.

Costco is a membership-based establishment, meaning customers must hold a valid membership card not only to enter the retailer but to check out. Without that card, customers will be forced to leave their items behind or get a new card on the spot.

The basic tier for a Costco card is the Gold Star membership which comes with a $60 annual membership fee, according to the retailer’s website. It includes a free card for household members to use and is valid at all locations worldwide. There is also a $120 membership tier that includes 2% rewards on Costco purchases and extra benefits on select Costco Travel products.

Several commenters pointed out that the cashier was likely doing @broloony a favor by pretending that they were the person on the card. Had a manager noticed they weren’t, then @broloony may not have been allowed to make their purchases.

“Her good deed went straight over your head,” the most popular comment read.

“I think she was probably doing you a favor in case a manager was listening in,” a person said.

“At least she let you buy your stuff, they took my entire cart away (at self checkout) when they found out my mom wasn’t with me,” another shared.

In a follow-up video, @broloony shared that they’ve gotten their gender mistaken in person and online since they were a teenager, which is why they thought that was what was happening with the cashier. They weren’t offended by the gender mix-up but by the fact that the person thought they looked like their 50-something-year-old father when they were only in their 20s.

The Daily Dot reached out to @broloony via TikTok comment and Costco via email.