‘I don’t think I’d be able to eat the whole thing’: Costco customer praises ‘massive’ $2 cookie. What’s it made of?

A Costco customer excitedly reviewed the new double chocolate chunk cookies that are now being sold at the chain’s food courts, and she was stunned by its “massive” size. But how does it taste? For the price, Natalie Ludwig (@eatsbynat) seemed fairly impressed by the offering in her viral TikTok, which accrued over 4.4 million views as of Saturday.

And while several people who replied to her video expressed that they, too, were stoked about the prospect of being able to purchase huge cookies at Costco’s food court, more than a few were bummed out that the chocolate chip delights replaced another food court favorite.

“Costco’s now selling double chocolate chunk cookies,” Ludwig says at the top of the video as she zooms into the massive cookie that’s advertised in the food court. According to the signage, it goes for $2.49 for 750 calories of, as one Redditor puts it, “fat and sugar.”

Her video then cuts to her showing off the actual cookie in hand and she comments on how huge it is, saying, “Guy’s the Costco cookie’s literally massive.”

She proves just how big it is by reviewing the dessert from the interior of her car. She holds the cookie up to the camera—if she were to hold it over her face, it would completely block her countenance from the screen; the cookie is about the size of her head.

She continues to comment on the cookie’s size, saying, “Really can’t wait I took a bite out of it while we were walking this thing is the — this is a big cookie,” holding it up to her face.

“Oh my goodness it’s warm, so you guys know how I feel about that, but…” she then digs into the cookie, taking a bite. She nods her head and then offers up her commentary: “If it was a little bit, a little bit more undercooked, this is a good cookie, mmm, it’s only $2,” she says before the clip ultimately closes out.

Some folks who had the cookie don’t recommend eating the entire thing—like this one person who gobbled it all down and called the dessert “tummy ache juice.”

TikTok viewers were already coming up with culinary concoctions of their own by combining the cookie with other Costco food court offerings.

“Hear me out.. vanilla soft serve and the cookie,” one person wrote.

Another said that upon seeing the price of the cookie, they instantly knew that it was going to be a product that gave shoppers a lot of bang for their buck.

“I was like for 2.49 costco price it’s gonna be massive,” they said.

Someone else recommended their own favorite chocolate chip cookies in the comments section, writing, “Yes but also PLEASE go to whole foods & try their brown butter chocolate chip cookies!! they’re in the prepackaged bakery and are to die for!”

And as stoked as some folks were to see the ginormous cookie added to the Costco food court menu, others were left looking forlornly for another beloved sweet item that’s gone: the churro. SFGate reported that the cookies are taking the place of the churro, and some viewers didn’t seem so happy about this substitution.

“Yeah but they took away the churro,” one person wrote. Another penned, “Where Churro?”

In Ludwig’s assessment of the cookie, she remarked that the dessert could benefit from not being as hard and crunchy. According to someone in the comments section who claims that they work as a Costco baker, the cookies come out more crispy because they’re reheated in the food court. She suggests asking for the cookies to not be reheated.

“There here in the USA I work at Costco we bake in bakery and then take them to food court where they reheat them!!!” they advised. “They taste better not reheated! More chewy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco and Ludwig via email for further comment.